Southern Alberta man sentenced to 4 years for possession of child porn

A 41-year-old southern Alberta man has been sentenced to four years after police found more than half a million images and videos of child porn on his computers.

The man, who can't be identified in order to protect the identity of the young victim, was charged last November after police followed up on a tip about possible child abuse.

On Sept. 19, 2023, members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams' Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit searched a home in Barnwell, Alta.

ICE investigators seized a number of computers and arrested the 41-year-old, charging him with sexual assault and making, accessing and possessing child pornography.

A 34-year-old woman, identified as the mother of the victim, was also charged in connection with the incident.

She was found guilty and is expected to be sentenced in November.

ICE said the pair were in a previous relationship and sexually assaulted the child.