Alberta cabinet minister Rajan Sawhney says she won't seek re-election this spring

An Alberta government cabinet minister says she will not run again in the upcoming provincial election.

Rajan Sawhney, minister of trade, immigration and multiculturalism, made the announcement Friday night on Twitter.

Sawhney was first elected in 2019 as the member of the legislature for Calgary-North East and says she will continue to serve until the end of the government's current mandate.

She says she is still a strong supporter of Premier Danielle Smith and looks forward to the United Conservative Party forming government again after May.

Dear Friends,

Today, I met with Premier Smith to inform her that I will not be seeking the nomination and re-election for Calgary-North East. I will continue to serve as the MLA for Calgary-North East until the end of this mandate. — Rajan Sawhney (@RajanJSaw) February 18, 2023

Last fall, Sawhney, who served as transportation minister and community & social services minister in former premier Jason Kenney's cabinet, campaigned for the leadership of the party against Smith and five other candidates.

Sawney, who is 51, did not say what she plans to do after leaving provincial politics.