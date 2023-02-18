Alberta comes up short against wild card Kaitlyn Lawes in Scotties opener

Kayla Skrlik and Team Alberta, from Calgary's Garrison Curling Club, opened their Scotties campaign Friday night against wild card Kaitlyn Lawes of Manitoba, at the event in Kamloops.

It didn't take long for things to get interesting.

In the first end, Skrlik, holding the hammer and facing four Lawes rocks in the house, made a good shot to clear them out and give Alberta a 1-0 lead.

By the fifth end, Lawes, with a bit of help from Alberta's Laura Walker who's part of her wild card squad, moved back in front 2-1.

Team Skrlik put four on the board in the sixth end, with an exquisite inside draw, to put Alberta back in front 5-2.

However, in the ninth, holding the hammer, a Skrilik shot didn't go as planned and Lawes stole two, to move back into the lead 6-5.

Lawes: Getting that first steal re-energized us



WATCH: https://t.co/1q518zQqay — TSN Curling (@TSNCurling) February 18, 2023

Lawes scored two more in the tenth end to make it an 8-5 final in favour of Wild Card #1.

Skrlik and Team Alberta are back in action Saturday night against Saskatchewan.

Meanwhile, Lethbridge's Casey Scheidegger is on Wild Card #2. They take on Wild Card #3, Meghan Walter from Manitoba, Saturday afternoon.