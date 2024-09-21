Saskatchewan Roughriders hold off the Calgary Stampeders 37-29
Heading into Friday’s game against the Calgary Stampeders, quarterback Trevor Harris said he and his Saskatchewan Roughriders were "ready to rock."
With help from newly acquired running back Ryquell (Rock) Armstead, Harris backed up his statement as he led the Roughriders (6-7-1) to a 37-29 win over the Stampeders (4-9-1) in front of 24,240 fans at McMahon Stadium.
“Honestly, I feel like this team can beat any team,” said Harris, who had a rushing touchdown and threw a TD pass to Kian Schaffer-Baker. “It’s just a matter of us having the right attitude, mindset and execution.”
While Harris completed 16-of-18 passes for 248 yards, he was also able to work Armstead into the offence by continually handing the ball off to the former Ottawa Redblacks’ running back.
“Obviously our offensive line was moving people,” Harris said. “We were able to get some good cutbacks and (Armstead) was doing a great job of finding the holes. He’s a load to bring down.
"He’s a stud and he did a great job for us tonight, no doubt.”
Armstead definitely had an impressive debut with 207 yards rushing on 25 carries.
“All I did is just try to come out here and do my job and help these guys and contribute,” said Armstead, who was given the game ball from Saskatchewan coach Corey Mace after the victory. “These coaches did a great job with the game plan, adjustments and things like that.
"They made it very easy and all I had to do was my part.”
Backup quarterback Shea Patterson ran for a pair of touchdowns. Brett Lauther kicked three field goals for the Riders, who ended a seven-game winless streak.
“I’m so happy for these guys,” Mace said. “They worked their tails off. I know it hasn’t been the results maybe in the prior weeks for us, but these guys, their work ethic is outstanding. They wanted this just as bad as Rider Nation.”
Clark Barnes and Jalen Philpot caught touchdown passes from quarterback Jake Maier for the Stampeders (4-9-1), who are 0-5-1 in their past six games.
'Super frustrating'
Maier completed 25-of-31 passes for 197 yards to go with his two TD passes and one interception.
“The mood in here is what you would think,” Maier said. “It’s super frustrating. It’s a feeling of failure.”
Tommy Stevens and Dedrick Mills had rushing touchdowns for Calgary, while Rene Paredes kicked a field goal.
“They beat us,” said Calgary coach Dave Dickenson. “They were more physical. They owned the line of scrimmage. We fought back, but it just wasn’t enough.”
The Stamps had a strong start as Stevens ran for a 69-yard touchdown at 1:38 of the first quarter. Paredes missed the convert, so Calgary had to settle for an early 6-0 lead.
Harris then led the Riders on an eight-play, 63-yard drive that Patterson completed by scrambling across the goal line for a one-yard touchdown.
Following a 33-yard field goal by Lauther at 10:15, Paredes answered with a 41-yarder with just 33 seconds left in the first quarter.
While Maier and the Calgary offence struggled in the second quarter, the same couldn’t be said for Harris and his Saskatchewan squad.
After Harris led the Riders down to Calgary’s two-yard line, Patterson ran for his second score of the game at 12:58 to cap an impressive eight-play, 99-yard drive.
Harris then punctuated a seven-play, 92-yard drive by running for a one-yard score with one second left in the first half to give the Riders a 24-9 lead.
Barnes caught an eight-yard TD pass from Maier at 4:15 of the third quarter to pull the Stamps back within eight points.
Shaffer-Baker made an acrobatic catch just shy of the goal line and remained on his feet despite taking a pair of hits from Calgary’s Branden Dozier and Kobe Williams. He then ran into the end zone for a 25-yard score at 10:01 of the third.
“He’s unbelievable,” Harris said of Shaffer-Baker. “He’s one of the best I’ve ever played with after the catch. When he gets the ball, he’s dangerous. He’s going to make something happen.”
Philpot hauled in an eight-yard TD catch at 1:01 of the fourth quarter before Lauther kicked a 32-yard field goal at 3:44 to put the Riders up 34-23.
After Mills ran for a two-yard TD at 8:39 of the final quarter, the Stamps weren’t able to score a two-point convert as Maier was sacked by Saskatchewan’s C.J. Reavis.
It looked as though the Stamps were going to get the ball back after the Riders went two-and-out, but Tyler Richardson took a costly penalty for contacting punter Adam Korsak.
The Riders subsequently took a 37-29 lead after Lauther kicked a 40-yard field goal with 1:43 left on the clock.
Calgary had one more chance to extend the game, but former Stampeder Jameer Thurman picked off an errant pass by Maier to secure the victory for Saskatchewan.
“Ending the game like that meant a lot to me,” Thurman said. “It also meant a lot to this team, though. I was trying to put myself in position all night to snag one of those.
"It just so happened that it was at the end of the game. He threw it and I just went up and got it.”
Up next
Roughriders: Host the Ottawa Redblacks (8-4-1) on Sept. 28.
Stampeders: Visit the B.C. Lions (7-7) on Oct. 4.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2024.
