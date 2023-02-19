Alberta drops heartbreaker at Scotties as Saskatchewan wins in first extra end

Team Alberta dropped its second game in a row at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts Saturday night, when Team Saskatchewan scored twice in the 11th end to prevail 11-9.

It was a topsy-turvy, electric contest that started out strongly for Team Skrlik, as they bolted out to a 5-1 lead after the first three ends.

However, the Saskatchewan rink, skippered by Robin Silvernagle, cut it to 5-3 at the fifth end break, added another in the sixth, then stole one in the seventh end to tie the score at 5-5.

After Alberta nudged ahead 6-5 with a single in the eighth, Team Silvernagle exploded for four in the ninth end.

Alberta wins the measure and we're headed to the 10th end! #STOH2023 pic.twitter.com/zkEDEvQQ67 — TSN Curling (@TSNCurling) February 19, 2023

Team Skrlik fought back with three in the 10th end to send it into extra ends, before Silvernagle won it in the 11th.

Comeback complete!!



After trailing 5-3 at the break, we rallied big time and really came back strong in the second half. Time to build on this win and keep it going @CURLSASK!



(📸 Andrew Klaver) #SilverSquad #STOH2023 #TeamSask pic.twitter.com/7osC28NvUD — Team Silvernagle (@TeamSilvernagle) February 19, 2023

Saskatchewan evened their record at 1-1. They're in action Sunday afternoon against Team B.C. at 2:30 p.m.

Alberta is 0-2, after opening with an 8-5 loss to Wild Card #1 Friday night. They're off until Monday, when they take on Team Nunavut at 9:30 a.m.