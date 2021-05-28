CALGARY -- A number of schools in the Rocky View Schools Division (RVS) have been added to the province's rapid testing program aimed at students.

In a letter sent home to parents on Friday, the board said three schools in the city of Airdrie and one in Chestermere will be added to the province's program.

"The government of Alberta is expanding its COVID-19 rapid screening test program into more regions and has asked Rocky View Schools to participate," wrote Greg Luterbach, RVS' superintendent of schools, in the letter.

"As another step in our ongoing commitment to the safety and wellness of our students and staff, RVS has agreed to participate in the program."

The RVS schools being added to the program are:

Bert Church High School (Grade 9 to 12)

Herons Crossing School (K-8)

Ecole Edwards Elementary School (K-5)

East Lake School (K-6)

Participation in the rapid testing program is completely voluntary for students and staff, Luterbach wrote, and all parents whose children attend the above schools will be given a consent form.

"There is no expectation that a student or staff member volunteer to be tested," he said. "Your school principal will contact you soon with more details about the program."

46 PRELIMINARY POSITIVE RESULTS

The provincial government says rapid testing teams have attended 30 schools in Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, Grande Prairie and surrounding communities in the past week.

Next week, teams will cover more than 80 schools in Alberta across various boards.

"The program has been successful with a steady uptake from schools, students and staff," said Nicole Sparrow, press secretary for Education Minister Adriana LaGrange in an email to CTV News.

"About 13,000 tests have been conducted in schools resulting in 46 preliminary positive results. Rapid testing is another preventative layer against the spread of COVID-19 by quickly identifying people without symptoms who may have the virus."

Further details about Alberta Education's learning plan for students during the pandemic can be found online.

The province's rapid testing pilot began in March and included two Calgary schools – Rundle School and St. John XXIII – both of which are in the northeast quadrant of the city.

Officials said they were chosen for a number of reasons but were not considered unsafe for students or staff.

At its outset, 100,000 rapid tests were distributed to the schools to use for the program.

By the time two more schools – Robert Thirsk High School and Ernest Manning High School, both in Calgary – were added, the province said it discovered two preliminary positive cases of COVID-19 through the program.