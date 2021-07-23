CALGARY -- The province is extending the deadline for private sector workers to apply for its Critical Workers Benefit to Aug. 31 and expanding the eligibility list, it announced Friday.

Previously, the deadline to apply for the $1,200 benefit was July 23.

"As Alberta’s economy recovers, small and medium-sized businesses are focused on reopening and rehiring staff," the province said in a release issued Friday. "Many of these businesses also provided services to Albertans in the midst of the pandemic and have employees who are eligible for the Critical Worker Benefit.

"In order to make sure these businesses can focus on reopening while ensuring their employees can get the Critical Worker Benefit, the deadline for private sector employers to submit applications has been extended to August 31."

Private sector workers who are eligible include truck drivers, farm workers, security guards, cleaners, funeral workers, employees at quick service and dine-in restaurants and taxi and limousine drivers.

To be eligible, workers must have been employed by an eligible employer between Oct. 12, 2020 and Jan. 31, 2021, and worked at least 300 hours, for a gross hourly wage of $25 per hour or less.

“We want to thank as many workers as possible for the risks they took to provide services to Albertans and keep our economy running during the pandemic. In order to make sure workers receive their benefit and small and medium businesses have the time needed to fill out the applications, we are extending the deadline," said Alberta's Minister of Labour and Immigration Jason Topping.