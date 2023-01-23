Alberta government says no emails found showing prosecution pressure over Coutts protests
The Alberta government says it could not find any emails to substantiate allegations one of Premier Danielle Smith's staffers wrote to Crown prosecutors to try to influence how they handled cases tied to the blockade last year at the Coutts border crossing.
The Justice Department said in a statement that over the weekend that civil servants reviewed about a million incoming, outgoing and deleted emails spanning a four-month period and found no record of contact between prosecutors and the premier's office.
The department says no further investigation will be done unless other evidence surfaces.
"The Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS) has fully cooperated with the independent and comprehensive review of ACPS emails conducted by the non-partisan Alberta Public Service," read a statement from Kimberley Goddard, K.C., Assistant Deputy Minister of the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service.
"This review found no evidence of contact between the ACPS and the premier’s office regarding prosecutions. Continued suggestions of impropriety without evidence are not warranted."
Smith announced the investigation following a CBC News article last week, citing unnamed sources, saying emails had been sent by a staffer to those prosecuting cases related to COVID-19 protests that tied up the U.S. crossing at Coutts a year ago.
Smith did not say the investigation would include talking to the 34 people in her office or the Crown prosecutors handling the relevant investigations.
University of Calgary political scientist Lisa Young says she is confident that the search was complete and accurate.
"If these emails do exist, they were not sent or received on the government server," said Young.
"There's certainly no rationale for anything that would require people from the premier's office to open up their personal email accounts. I don't think that's a reasonable thing to ask."
The Opposition NDP renewed its call for an independent investigation, saying Smith cannot be trusted given her conflicting statements on what she has said to justice officials about COVID-19-related prosecutions and her concerns about having those cases go forward.
"What we're talking about is politicians leaning on law enforcement or prosecutors to decide who should be charged and who shouldn't be charged," said Alberta NDP children’s services critic Rakhi Pancholi.
"The premier has developed a pattern of not being able to be trusted."
Smith issued the following statement on Monday:
"I am confident in the integrity and professionalism of my staff. That’s why I am grateful for the non-partisan review completed this weekend by the Public Service Commission, which found no records of contact between the Premier’s Office and Crown prosecutors.
"I have full faith that the public service conducted a thorough and comprehensive review. I would like to thank them for the seriousness with which they took this matter as well as their commitment to working non-stop over the past number days to provide Albertans with results to put their concerns to rest.
"An independent Crown prosecution service, free from political interference, is integral to the preservation of public confidence in the justice system."
Public Interest Alberta Society, a non-partisan advocacy group, says the investigation is simply not good enough, calling for a third party to conduct an extensive investigation.
"I don't think there's any way to clear the air here for the premier and her office, except through an independent third-party investigation," said executive director Bradley Lafortune.
"What I’m hearing from people today is, I wouldn't get away with this at work, and if these allegations came to light, I'd be held to a higher standard than the premier herself, is holding herself to right now."
With files from the Canadian Press
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Low-risk alcohol guidance sparks debate as drinkers start examining habits, evidence
Canada's new guidance on alcohol is sparking plenty of debate, and while some experts say it could lead to frank conversations with health providers to help drinkers make informed choices, others are questioning the advice to imbibe fewer than two drinks per week.
After sex assault acquittal, military clears Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of misconduct
The Canadian military has concluded on the balance of probabilities that Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin 'did not engage in sexual misconduct' after the senior military officer was acquitted of sexual assault late last year.
Allies may soon be supplying Ukraine with battle tanks; PM Trudeau won't say if Canada will follow suit
As Poland readies to provide Ukraine with German-made battle tanks amid signals Germany wouldn't stand in the way, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian government has 'nothing to announce' at this time.
Subcontracting ArriveCan development 'seems highly illogical and inefficient:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asked Canada's top public servant to look into the government's procurement process over what he says seems a 'highly illogical and inefficient' contract to develop the ArriveCan app.
This pileup of garbage is turning a Balkan river into a floating dump
Piles of waste accumulating in the Drina River in eastern Bosnia are turning the area into a floating dump.
Alberta government says no emails found showing prosecution pressure over Coutts protests
The Alberta government says it could not find any emails to substantiate allegations one of Premier Danielle Smith's staffers wrote to Crown prosecutors to try to influence how they handled cases tied to the blockade last year at the Coutts border crossing.
'Self-appointed spiritual leader' charged with sexual assault: Edmonton police
Edmonton police say a "self-appointed spiritual leader" has been charged with sexual assault, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.
Toronto man wanted in alleged armed carjacking of 'rare' Ferrari worth $1 million
New surveillance video shows the moments leading up to an alleged armed carjacking in Toronto last fall that police said saw the suspects make off with a rare $1-million Ferrari.
Pre-emptively using notwithstanding clause 'not the right thing to do:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says provinces should not be pre-emptively using the notwithstanding clause, because it means 'suspending fundamental rights and freedoms.'
Edmonton
-
99 Street closed just off Whyte Ave for police investigation
Part of 99 Street is closed Monday afternoon for an investigation, the Edmonton Police Service said just after 3:30 p.m. The road is closed to traffic in all directions between 77 and 78 Avenue.
-
'Self-appointed spiritual leader' charged with sexual assault: Edmonton police
Edmonton police say a "self-appointed spiritual leader" has been charged with sexual assault, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.
-
Edmonton paramedic with terminal cancer receiving help to 'live and die together' with his wife
William Huget worked for 30 years as an advanced care paramedic, helping Albertans on their worst days. Now that he has terminal cancer, he's graciously accepting support in an effort to stay at home with his wife for as long as possible.
Vancouver
-
Man who illegally excavated dinosaur footprints in Northern B.C. sentenced to 25 days in jail
A man who dug up fossilized dinosaur footprints from a protected site in Northern B.C. has been sentenced to 25 days in jail and ordered to pay a $15,000 fine.
-
Alleged soup-thrower back in jail, facing multiple charges: VPD
A 27-year-old man who’s accused of assaulting a senior store clerk in Vancouver earlier this month is back in custody, according to police.
-
Sister of VPD officer Nicole Chan believes she was blackmailed into sex by colleague
The sister of a Vancouver police officer who died by suicide told a coroner's inquest Monday that she believed Const. Nicole Chan was being blackmailed to have sex with another officer in the department.
Atlantic
-
Snowfall, rainfall warnings in effect across the Maritimes; police warn of flooding, collisions
Rainfall and snowfall warnings are in effect across the Maritimes, which has some prompted warnings of flooding and collisions in some areas.
-
Woman, three children rushed to hospital after Moncton house fire
A mother and her three children were taken to hospital Monday morning after a fire at a home in downtown Moncton, N.B.
-
Community rallies behind bid to preserve home of Nova Scotia's first Black doctor
Prominent members of Nova Scotia's Black community are supporting a bid to protect the Halifax home and clinic of the late Clement Ligoure, the province's first Black doctor and an unsung hero of the 1917 Halifax Explosion.
Vancouver Island
-
Man dead after stabbing at Nanaimo mall
One man is dead after a stabbing Sunday night outside the Port Place shopping centre in Nanaimo, B.C. First responders were called to a report of a man walking into the mall with a stab wound around 7 p.m., the Nanaimo RCMP said in a release Monday.
-
'This is becoming a real issue': Police issue warning after 3 cougars found in backyard in Colwood, B.C.
Mounties are warning the public after three cougars were spotted in the backyard of a home in Colwood, B.C. The West Shore RCMP say they received a call from a resident in the 580-block of Latoria Road, near Veterans Memorial Parkway, at 8:20 a.m. Monday.
-
Duncan, B.C., lottery winner off to Maui after claiming $50K crossword prize
A Duncan, B.C., man says he is heading to Hawaii after winning $50,000 on a lottery scratch ticket.
Toronto
-
New video shows 'unprovoked attack' of 89-year-old woman on Toronto sidewalk
Newly obtained security footage shows the moment an 89-year-old woman was allegedly pushed in an “unprovoked attack” in downtown Toronto on Friday.
-
'Despicable': Two TTC employees reportedly attacked by group of youths on bus
Two TTC employees were attacked on a bus in Scarborough on Monday afternoon in what the TTC is describing as a “despicable swarming” style assault.
-
Timeline of when southern Ontario's 'significant' snowstorm will hit
Winter will be making a major comeback this week with a significant snow storm set to blast through southern Ontario.
Montreal
-
Montreal man guilty of promoting hatred against Jews in article on neo-Nazi site
A 36-year-old Montreal man was found guilty Monday of wilfully promoting hatred against Jews in a 2017 article he wrote for a neo-Nazi website.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heavy snowstorms set to hit Quebec. Here's what to expect
Another winter storm is headed for Southwestern Quebec this week. Environment and Climate Change Canada has already issued special weather statements warning of heavy snow and strong winds from Windsor to eastern regions of Quebec.
-
Pre-emptively using notwithstanding clause 'not the right thing to do:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says provinces should not be pre-emptively using the notwithstanding clause, because it means 'suspending fundamental rights and freedoms.'
Ottawa
-
Ottawa homeowner's basement flooded after water meter replacement by city contractor
An Ottawa homeowner is dealing with a major mess and an insurance claim after a major leak in his basement. The leak was discovered a day after a city contractor replaced his water meter.
-
Hundreds of Ottawa Police officers affected by payroll issue
At least two hundred Ottawa Police Service officers are experiencing payroll issues that resulted in some members of the force receiving less than two dollars on their most recent paycheque.
-
Vehicle-based protests will be dismantled if they occur on 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary: Ottawa police chief
The Ottawa Police Services Board will receive an update on police preparations for a possible 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' this afternoon, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Kitchener
-
Air Canada customer stunned to learn lost baggage allegedly obtained by charity
An Air Canada customer who tracked her lost bag to a public storage facility in Etobicoke, Ont. says she’s shocked to learn the baggage was allegedly obtained by a charity.
-
Teen dies in Brant County crash, OPP investigating
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal early-morning crash in Brant County.
-
Significant snowfall on the way to Waterloo-Wellington
Much like the rest of southern Ontario, Waterloo region and southern Wellington County can expect plenty of snow during the middle of the week.
Saskatoon
-
Woman dead following house fire in Saskatoon
A woman is dead following an early Monday morning house fire in the city's Westview neighbourhood.
-
Saskatoon police lay organized crime charges in seniors scam
Three Quebec men previously charged with fraud-related offences are now facing organized crime-related charges.
-
Rattlers head coach Demopoulos returns for second season
Saskatchewan Rattlers head coach Dean Demopoulos is heading back to the bridge city this spring.
Northern Ontario
-
Accused impaired driver crashes with toddler in vehicle on Hwy. 17
A 31-year-old Sudbury woman accused of impaired driving is facing several charges following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 17 on Saturday.
-
Sudbury police investigating an armed attack on New Sudbury trail
Sudbury police are asking the public to avoid the area around Grandview Park in New Sudbury on Monday afternoon as they track an assault suspect.
-
New video shows 'unprovoked attack' of 89-year-old woman on Toronto sidewalk
Newly obtained security footage shows the moment an 89-year-old woman was allegedly pushed in an “unprovoked attack” in downtown Toronto on Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Restaurant robbed with firecracker, taxi stolen, woman arrested: Winnipeg police
A taxi was stolen and a restaurant was robbed using firecrackers early Sunday morning according to Winnipeg police.
-
'I need some help': Woman concerned about giant snow pile citing flooding concerns
A Winnipeg woman is calling on the city to do something about a giant snow pile near her yard, which she says floods her backyard and home in the spring.
-
Is Manitoba experiencing an Ozempic shortage?
Manitobans who are worried that the Ozempic shortage impacting the United States will reach the province have nothing to worry about, at least for right now, according to experts.
Regina
-
Nearly $1M lost in cryptocurrency scams in Swift Current, Maidstone in 2022: Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP reported an increase of cryptocurrency frauds last year, leading to nearly $1 million lost in the communities of Swift Current and Maidstone alone.
-
'Not backing down on this': Sask. Indigenous leaders call on province to improve consultation ahead of Crown land auctions
Indigenous leaders across Saskatchewan are calling on the provincial government to halt an upcoming Crown land auction and to improve the consultation process moving forward.
-
Regina mayor to submit motion to remove Counc. LeBlanc from board of community safety organization
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters is set to submit a motion at this week’s city council meeting to proposing to remove Ward 6 Counc. Dan Leblanc from the board of directors of a municipal corporation.