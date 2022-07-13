Alberta Health Services advises sun safety during Calgary Stampede

With a heat warning still in place for Calgary and surrounding areas, Alberta Health Services (AHS) is reminding visitors to The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth to take it easy and take breaks in cooled areas indoors when they can.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, temperatures in the city are expected to reach 30 C during the day while overnight lows aren't forecasted to fall much further than 15 C.

As a result of the conditions, AHS is advising residents and visitors who are heading out to the Calgary Stampede to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves from the sun and heat.

Officials say prolonged exposure can lead to "an increased risk of heat-related illness such as heat exhaustion or sunstroke, as well as sunburns and other sun-related injuries."

In order to protect yourself, AHS recommends:

Wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses and consider long pants and long-sleeved shirts if you can wear them;

Drink lots of water and other non-alcoholic and non-caffeinated beverages;

Reschedule outdoor activities to the cooler times of the day;

Seek cooled areas indoors to take breaks in from the heat.

AHS also advises anyone who is heading outdoors to apply sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 at least 20 minutes before heading out. It's also important to reapply it frequently if you are staying outside.

It is also reminding Albertans about the signs of heat-related illness.

"If you feel dizzy, nauseous and faint, you may be suffering from heat exhaustion. Drink plenty of water and get into a shaded area," AHS said in a release.

"Keep in mind that children, older adults and those with pre-existing medical conditions are particularly vulnerable to heat exhaustion and dehydration."

Heat stroke is another serious condition that occurs after prolonged exposure to heat. AHS says the symptoms include a very high body temperature, a lack of sweat, disorientation, fainting and unconsciousness.

"Move the person to a shaded area, remove their outer clothing and shoes, wrap them in a wet towel and get medical attention as soon as possible."

Further details on heat warnings in Alberta and the health conditions that can occur, consult the AHS website.