CALGARY
Calgary

    • We've enjoyed above-normal temperatures. Now, we've got some cold days ahead

    Share

    The weekend will kick off on a cold note.

    Saturday at 8 a.m., it will feel like -12 with the wind chill.

    Lots of sunshine is expected throughout the day, with a high of 4 and a windy afternoon.

    Sunday will be windy at times, but that wind out of the west will make it a warm day.

    If you have some things to do outside, Sunday will be the nicest of the weekend.

    By Monday, we start a longer-term cooling trend.

    We will likely even kick it off with a little snow on Monday, with one to three centimetres likely.

    After that, daytime highs will be below the freezing mark.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Former soldier 'Canadian Dave' taken by the Taliban: sources

    David Lavery, a former Canadian Forces soldier who helped approximately 100 people flee Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, has been 'picked up' by the Taliban this week, according to multiple sources who spoke to CTV National News on the condition of anonymity.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News