We've enjoyed above-normal temperatures. Now, we've got some cold days ahead

The weekend will kick off on a cold note.

Saturday at 8 a.m., it will feel like -12 with the wind chill.

Lots of sunshine is expected throughout the day, with a high of 4 and a windy afternoon.

Sunday will be windy at times, but that wind out of the west will make it a warm day.

If you have some things to do outside, Sunday will be the nicest of the weekend.

By Monday, we start a longer-term cooling trend.

We will likely even kick it off with a little snow on Monday, with one to three centimetres likely.

After that, daytime highs will be below the freezing mark.