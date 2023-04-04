Alberta hiring 100 more police officers to boost transit safety, battle violent crime
Alberta will be hiring 100 new police officers in Calgary and Edmonton in an effort to improve public safety.
Premier Danielle Smith made the announcement in Calgary on Tuesday, saying the new street-level officers will be hired over the next 18 months.
"Safety on public streets is never negotiable," Smith said.
"We can address root causes like mental health and addiction at the same time, but we will not compromise on security for all Calgarians and Edmontonians."
Smith also called on the federal government to reform its "broken catch-and-release bail system" to help the province in its fight against crime in the cities.
In addition to increasing the number of police on city streets, the province is also encouraging the City of Calgary and the City of Edmonton to transfer command and control of transit peace officers to the Calgary and Edmonton police services.
"This transfer would enable the police to better lead a coordinated and strategic response to the increase in violent crime on public transit," said a Tuesday news release.
The announcement comes a day after Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek revealed immediate actions being taken to reduce crime on Calgary Transit, including an increase in security guards and overnight patrols.
Gondek joined Smith, Minister of Public Safety Mike Ellis, Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Nicholas Milliken, Calgary Police Service Chief Const. Mark Neufeld and Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee for the announcement on Tuesday.
“The safety and security of our transit systems and downtowns will remain a top priority," said Gondek and Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi in a joint statement.
"No single order of government can solve this issue alone. We will continue to work together by deploying our safety resources in an integrated and collaborative way."
On Tuesday, the province also announced a $5 million grant for each city, which officials say will help keep station platforms and vehicles, clean and safe.
"Enough is enough – the rising crime levels in Edmonton and Calgary are unacceptable," said Ellis.
"Albertans have a right to use public transit and walk the streets without fear. We are working with our partners to develop a clear plan to take our cities back from those who seek to cause harm."
"We are seeing a significant portion of those who are improperly using transit and other public spaces becoming entrenched, with many displaying resistance to offers for services, as well as reduced cooperation and compliance with authority figures," Neufeld added.
"For those people, consequences will follow."
ALBERTA ANNOUNCES $8M FOR POLICE, CRISIS TEAMS
On Tuesday, Alberta also announced an investment of almost $8 million over three years to increase the number of Police and Crisis Teams (PACT) in Calgary and Edmonton.
The PACT program pairs police constables with mental health therapists from Alberta Health Services (AHS) to respond to 911 calls where there is a mental health concern.
Police and mental health therapists then work together to assess the client’s mental health challenge and determine what support is required to keep the individual and the community safe.
Through the funding, Alberta will add 12 new PACT teams in each city, doubling the number in Calgary from 12 to 24, and tripling them in Edmonton, where they will grow to 18.
"By working with our partners in the Calgary and Edmonton police services, we can connect people in need with critical mental health services and better address the social issues affecting our two largest cities," Milliken said.
It's a sentiment that McFee echoes, saying the additional resources will help a "concerning spike" in crime and violent crime.
"The support, not just for police but for PACT, means prioritizing those who need support, while ensuring appropriate focus on safety. Centring police as leaders within this work shows a key understanding that we cannot have well-being if we don't have safety," he said.
