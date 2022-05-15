Alberta homeowner surprises armed suspect inside rural home

RCMP are looking for an armed individual who robbed a homeowner at gunpoint last week.

Cochrane RCMP say they were called to a home at Uplands Ridge in Rocky View County in the early morning hours of May 9.

Officials say the homeowner had returned to the property and "interrupted an apparent break-and-enter in progress."

Police say the suspect then threatened the victim.

"The homeowner was approached by a masked individual with a firearm who forced the homeowner to the ground," officials wrote in a release.

The suspect fled the scene in an older model, grey blue SUV or van, possibly a Honda Odyssey.

They are described as:

Caucasian;

175 centimetres (5'9") tall;

72.5 kilograms (160 pounds); and

Had a raspy voice.

The suspect was wearing large work boots, a dark hoodie and jacket, black pants with cargo pockets, gloves and a balaclava at the time of the incident.

If you have information on this crime, please contact the Cochrane RCMP at 403-932-2211. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.