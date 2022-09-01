Alberta infectious disease experts encouraged new bivalent omicron-specific booster now approved

How are Canadian universities responding to monkeypox?

As the new school year kicks off, universities across the country are back in crisis management mode, this time to address monkeypox. The Public Health Agency in Canada recently reported a slowing down in the spread of cases, but experts say that schools need to remain prepared.

A student walks towards the Western University campus in London, Ont. on September 15, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne)

  • Driver slams into Oak Bay police cruiser after fleeing police

    The driver of a white Tesla vehicle was arrested Thursday afternoon after they reportedly fled from police and crashed into an Oak Bay police vehicle. Saanich police first received reports of the Tesla travelling in a dangerous manner around 4 p.m. Police say they saw the vehicle driving into oncoming traffic and failing to stop at lights, beginning on Saanich Road near Lodge Avenue.

    Saanich police say they received reports of a white Tesla driving dangerously around 4 p.m. Thursday. (CTV News)

