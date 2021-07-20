CALGARY -- Alberta is investing $7.3 million to improve youth mental health centres across Alberta over the next three years.

Of that, $3 million will be allocated for use in 2021 to improve existing hubs.

Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Mike Ellis made the announcement Tuesday at a press conference in Medicine Hat.

The money will go to improving existing care hubs, building new ones, and planning others. The province has planned for a total of 12 hubs to be in operation.

Four are currently being planned and constructed.

Each hub will be tailored to meet the unique needs of the community it operates in.

