'Alberta is at the edge of a precipice': Kenney, Copping invited to tour ICUs

CALGARY -

The head of the Alberta Medical Association is inviting Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Jason Copping to tour an Edmonton-area ICU to "break the disconnect" between political policy and reality.

"We’ve been told, through the endless months of this relentless pandemic, to keep our distance to stay safe. From the outside, where life feels almost normal, it is understandable to want to keep your distance from the unfathomable horrors we face in the hospitals everyday," AMA president Dr. Paul Parks wrote in a letter sent to Kenney and Copping on Monday.

"Maintaining distance is necessary to get through this pandemic, but when policy leaders maintain distance from the hospitals where policy is implemented, an adaptive mechanism becomes harmful. To break the disconnect, we urgently need you to see what we are experiencing. We would like to formally invite you to come visit an Edmonton area ICU as soon as possible to see it for yourselves."

The letter was also sent to Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Alberta Health Services CEO Dr. Verna Yiu, as well as the medical director and clinical department head for the Edmonton zone and the chief of staff to the ministry of health.

Both Kenney and Copping are scheduled to speak at an update on COVID-19 in Alberta set for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange, Hinshaw and Yiu are also scheduled to speak.

CTV Calgary has reached out to Kenney and Copping for comment on the letter.

"Health care workers are doing all they can with every fibre of their being, but human capacity is not an infinitely renewable resource," it read.

"We feel we should warn you that health care workers are adept at creating an appearance of order and control in the face of 'chaos.' Critical care teams are trained to manage even the most life-threatening situations in a calm and controlled manner.

Premier Jason Kenney, left, and Health Minister Jason Copping have been invited to tour an Edmonton-area ICU by the head of the Alberta Medical Association. (File photos)

"You won’t see people running around in a panic, but please ask every single person working in a hospital what they are facing. Have them walk you through what is normal, and what is extraordinary. We suggest starting with the main ICU to get a sense of the layout of a normal unit, before moving on to the rest of the hospital where 'overflow ICUs' have been set up. You’ll quickly see that the ICUs around Edmonton have had to expand into spaces that are increasingly more challenging to care for critically ill patients."

The letter adds Kenney and Copping need to "see, to hear, to understand what is happening in our hospitals right now."

"The distance between numbers on a page and the reality inside these walls is impossible to bridge unless you can see for yourselves what we have been trying to communicate to your government and the public," it read.

"Alberta is at the edge of a precipice, but it is a precipice that right now only we can see. Please let us show it to you."

On Monday, the province announced 4,037 new cases of COVID-19 and reported 21 new deaths.

As of Monday, there are 1,079 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 257 patients in intensive care units.

The province now has 20,674 active cases and a seven-day average of 1,492 infections. Alberta is averaging 10 deaths from COVID-19 a day.