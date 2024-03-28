Alberta lottery winner was washing truck when he realized he won

CALGARY
    Alberta's most recent lottery winner was washing his truck when he learned of his windfall.

    Donald Dickson from Cypress County won the $1 million guaranteed prize draw on the Feb. 17 Lotto 6-49 draw.

    "I was out washing my truck and decided to scan my ticket on the Lotto Spot app," he explained. “I saw the number on the screen and drove to my buddy’s place to get him to check it as well.

    "I just couldn’t believe it."

    Dickson purchased his Lotto 6-49 ticket as part of a $24 super pack at the Petro Canada on Box Springs Boulevard in Medicine Hat.

    "I went home to show my wife, and now we’re both making plans," he said. "We have some renovations we want to take care of and potentially will be buying a new vehicle."

    "This money will go a long way."

    Dickson won his prize by matching the Gold Ball draw selection.

