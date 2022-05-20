Alberta Mounties catch man with the golden gun

A Strathmore, Alta. man is facing several charges after police say he broke into a gun club and store and stole several firearms, including a gold-coloured handgun.

Strathmore RCMP say they were notified by the Redcliff detachment to assist with an investigation into a break-and-enter that occurred in Dunmore on May 5.

Officials say a stolen vehicle was used to gain access to a gun club and firearms store in the community, located approximately 300 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

Several firearms, including what police are calling a restricted rifle, along with cash and ammunition were taken in the incident

Police now say a 21-year-old man from Strathmore is charged in connection with the thefts.

Josh Munroe was arrested on May 12 in Strathmore and a search warrant was executed on a home in the 300 block of Highland Circle.

Inside, police found a number of items in relation to the break-in, including drugs, cash and ammunition.

Police say a backpack, which Munroe had attempted to discard before he was arrested, contained three handguns, one restricted rifle, a large amount of cocaine, ammunition and more than $8,000 in cash.

He was remanded into custody and has been charged with:

Break and enter with intent to steal a firearm;

Unlawful possession of a firearm;

Possession of a firearm obtained by the commission of an offence;

Possession of a firearm/ammunition in contravention of a prohibition order;

Wear disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence;

Unsafe storage/handling of a firearm;

Carry a concealed firearm;

Possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm with ammunition;

Possession of restricted/prohibited firearms for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of a firearm with serial number removed;

Three counts of possession of property obtained by crime; and

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

(Supplied/RCMP)

Strathmore RCMP say the quick identification of Munroe helped them make an arrest before more crimes could be committed.

"This investigation highlights the seamless cooperation between RCMP detachments to solve crime, recover property and apprehend offenders to keep our communities safe," said Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz, detachment commander for the Strathmore RCMP, in a release.

Officials say as the Redcliff RCMP's investigation remains ongoing, there could be more charges.