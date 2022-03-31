Alberta recreational property prices expected to spike as supply dwindles: Royal LePage
The aggregate price for a single-family home in recreational regions of Alberta is forecasted to jump significantly this year, eclipsing the $1.1 million mark, according to a new report.
Royal LePage's 2022 Spring Recreational Property Report predicts aggregate prices for recreational properties will jump nine per cent this year in Alberta over last, buoyed by high demand in areas like Canmore.
The prediction comes on the heels of a massive 31.5 per cent price jump in Alberta recreational properties from 2019 to 2020.
A survey of recreational property experts for the report also found that 57 per cent of the experts have significantly less inventory than in 2021 and that trend is expected to continue as the Rockies draw interest from out-of-province.
"Strong demand continues to be driven by buyers from Western Canada, although we’ve seen an uptick in interest from Ontario and Quebec residents over the last two years. The region attracts mainly buyers planning for retirement," said Brad Hawker, managing broker, Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty. "With less than one month of inventory currently available and very little in the way of new development on the horizon, I expect the spring market will once again be very competitive for buyer hopefuls, which will put more upward pressure on prices."
A 2021 Royal LePage survey of 'boomers' in Alberta found that 41 per cent of the age group were considering buying a primary residence property in the next five years, and 55 per cent of those were considering buying in a rural or recreational area.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calm and mild for a couple of days, much-needed rain possible Saturday
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Heavy fighting rages near Kyiv as Russia appears to regroup
Heavy fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other zones Thursday amid indications the Kremlin is using talk of de-escalation as cover while regrouping and resupplying its forces and redeploying them for a stepped-up offensive in eastern Ukraine.
First Nations say Pope Francis meeting the beginning of a 'new partnership'
Assembly of First Nations delegation lead Chief Gerald Antoine says he believes a meeting held with Pope Francis at the Vatican will be the beginning of a 'new partnership' between Indigenous groups and the Catholic Church in working towards reconciliation.
Ontario has 'eliminated all our defences' against COVID subvariant: epidemiologist
An infectious disease expert says 'there's no doubt' a sixth wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across Ontario, and it's being driven by the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant at the same time restrictions have been lifted across the province.
Putin targets enemies at home as his missiles strike Ukraine
Long before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and the mass detentions of Russian peace protesters, the Kremlin was already stifling dissent with choking bureaucracy. Throughout 2021, the Kremlin tightened the screws on its opponents – including supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny – using a combination of arrests, internet censorship and blacklists.
Sweet justice: Ringleader of Canada's notorious maple syrup heist must pay more than $9M in fines, top court rules
The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a $9 million fine for the thief in a 2012 maple syrup heist.
Feds spent more than $600K hiring influencers in 2021
In 2021 the Canadian government turned to social media influencers to promote federal initiatives on multiple occasions, from the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to Winterlude 'staycations,' spending more than $600,000 in the process, according to a CTV News analysis.
Ontario reports over 800 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as positivity rate rises
Ontario health officials are reporting 807 people in hospital with COVID-19 Thursday, including 166 patients in intensive care, as the provincial positivity rate continues to rise.
Toronto police identify 46-year-old woman found dead in garbage bag
Police have identified the woman who was found dismembered inside a garbage bag on a Toronto sidewalk earlier this week.
RCMP officer hesitated after speeding by N.S. mass shooter on second day of killings
In the seconds after a Mountie sped past a gunman wanted for a murderous rampage in Nova Scotia two years ago, the officer hesitated about whether to give chase, and by the time he did the suspect was gone.
Edmonton
-
Man wanted in 2019 Alta. murder arrested by FBI in U.S., extradited to Canada
A man charged with the first-degree murder of a Grande Prairie, Alta., man in 2019 is finally back in Canada awaiting court proceedings.
-
Several taken to hospital after west Edmonton apartment fire: AHS
At least four people were taken to hospital after a fire at a west Edmonton apartment building Wednesday night.
-
Downtown traffic slowed by crash, LRT not running between MacEwan and NAIT
Downtown vehicle and LRT traffic is being impacted by a crash Thursday morning.
Vancouver
-
Airbnb collected $54M in taxes in Canada last year, and most of that was in B.C.
The majority of taxes brought in by a major short-term-rental company in Canada last year were tied to B.C. listings.
-
Date set for sex assault trial of former Vancouver Canucks player
The sexual assault trial for former Vancouver Canucks player Jake Virtanen will be begin in less than four months.
-
Your electricity bills are about to go down, according to BC Hydro
BC Hydro customers will be paying a bit less each month as of Friday, the utilities provider says.
Atlantic
-
RCMP officer hesitated after speeding by N.S. mass shooter on second day of killings
In the seconds after a Mountie sped past a gunman wanted for a murderous rampage in Nova Scotia two years ago, the officer hesitated about whether to give chase, and by the time he did the suspect was gone.
-
Halifax police on scene of weapons call in Spryfield; say there is no threat to public
Halifax Regional Police are on scene of a weapons call in Spryfield, a community in Halifax.
-
RCMP policing costs in Nova Scotia municipalities to rise by average of 11 per cent
More than $20 million in increased policing costs contained in Nova Scotia's spring budget will be passed down to cash-strapped municipalities that contract the RCMP.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE @ 11 A.M.
LIVE @ 11 A.M. | Mounties on Vancouver Island to make public appeal in case of missing 13-year-old girl
Mounties on Vancouver Island will make a public appeal Thursday in the case of a missing 13-year-old girl who hasn't been seen for two weeks.
-
Volunteer levels returning to normal in Victoria, but with changes in behaviours
A new survey conducted by Volunteer Victoria shows that people who are willing to donate their time are coming back.
-
'It's vile': Man arrested as Nanaimo RCMP investigate assault as possible hate crime
A Vancouver Island University student says he has left the island after being assaulted for his sexual orientation this weekend.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports over 800 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as positivity rate rises
Ontario health officials are reporting 807 people in hospital with COVID-19 Thursday, including 166 patients in intensive care, as the provincial positivity rate continues to rise.
-
Toronto police identify 46-year-old woman found dead in garbage bag
Police have identified the woman who was found dismembered inside a garbage bag on a Toronto sidewalk earlier this week.
-
Nearly four out of 10 Ontarians plan to vote for Ford government in June: poll
Nearly four of 10 Ontarians say that they would vote for Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative party in June’s election, suggesting that another majority government could be in reach.
Montreal
-
No plans for new COVID-19 health measures in Quebec: health minister
Quebec's health minister says outlying regions that were spared during the winter Omicron wave are being hit hard by the sixth wave, and that Quebec won't add restrictions or change it's strategy to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Quebec reports 38 more COVID-19 hospitalizations, 12 new deaths
One day after Quebec's public health institute officially declared a sixth wave of the pandemic, the province's health ministry recorded 3,319 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as well as 12 new deaths.
-
Sweet justice: Ringleader of Canada's notorious maple syrup heist must pay more than $9M in fines, top court rules
The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a $9 million fine for the thief in a 2012 maple syrup heist.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man charged in beating death of 24-year-old woman
A 40-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with murder in the beating death of a 24-year-old woman.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Cottage prices near Ottawa to jump significantly in 2022: report
A new report suggests the price of a lakeside or mountaintop cottage is going to jump significantly this year, following a similar trend from last year.
-
Drunk driving on the rise in Ottawa, police warn
Ottawa police say the number of impaired driving offences has increased to pre-pandemic levels.
Kitchener
-
Winds up to 90 km/h expected in Waterloo-Wellington
Residents of Waterloo Region and Wellington County can expect some strong winds on Wednesday.
-
Multiple reports of suspicious man in Waterloo's University District
Regional police are investigating four incidents of a suspicious man in the University District of Waterloo. All were reported in the last month.
-
Fatal crash shuts down Highway 86 near Molesworth, Ont.
Police in Perth County are currently dealing with a fatal crash near Molesworth, Ont.
Saskatoon
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Heavy police presence in Saskatoon neighbourhood
There was a heavy police presence in the city's Westmount neighbourhood Thursday morning.
-
Sask. First Nation honours RCMP for drug bust in community
Chiefs from across the province are recognizing the work of Spiritwood RCMP as they crackdown on drug dealers on Witchekan Lake First Nation.
-
White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine
U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by advisers about his military's poor performance in Ukraine, according to the White House. The advisers are scared to tell him the truth, the intel says.
Northern Ontario
-
Storm cancels school buses again, messy weather continues
The storm that brought another blast of winter to the northeast continues, prompting many school bus cancellations and a significant weather event to be declared Thursday.
-
Four people escape Huntsville house fire thanks to family pet
A family of four escaped an early morning house fire in Huntsville on Thursday thanks to working smoke alarms and a family pet, according to fire officials.
-
Gas prices expected to climb in parts of Ontario, B.C. by end of week
A gas price tracker is estimating that gas will go up by around six cents per litre in Ontario and about five cents per litre in B.C. on Friday after the federal government's climate announcement on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
'It's really tough': Winnipeg woman searching for kidney donor
One Winnipeg woman, who is a mother of seven, is searching for a kidney donor.
-
Why one Winnipeg long-term care home is closing its doors
One Winnipeg long-term care home, which was the site of the one of the province’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks, is closing its doors earlier than expected.
-
'I've never seen anything like that': Robot server a huge hit at Winnipeg restaurant
A Winnipeg restaurant struggling to keep staff during the pandemic found a futuristic solution – it hired a robot.
Regina
-
Regina, Saskatoon considering bid to host world junior hockey championship in 2023
Regina and Saskatoon are considering putting forth a bid to host the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.
-
First Nations say Pope Francis meeting the beginning of a 'new partnership'
Assembly of First Nations delegation lead Chief Gerald Antoine says he believes a meeting held with Pope Francis at the Vatican will be the beginning of a 'new partnership' between Indigenous groups and the Catholic Church in working towards reconciliation.
-
Regina city council approves energy and sustainability plan
Regina city council has unanimously approved its Energy and Sustainability Framework, which highlights a plan for Regina to become a net-zero, 100 per cent renewable city by 2050.