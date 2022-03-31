Alberta recreational property prices expected to spike as supply dwindles: Royal LePage

The aggregate price for a single-family home in recreational regions of Alberta is forecasted to jump significantly this year, eclipsing the $1.1 million mark, according to a new report.

Royal LePage's 2022 Spring Recreational Property Report predicts aggregate prices for recreational properties will jump nine per cent this year in Alberta over last, buoyed by high demand in areas like Canmore.

The prediction comes on the heels of a massive 31.5 per cent price jump in Alberta recreational properties from 2019 to 2020.

A survey of recreational property experts for the report also found that 57 per cent of the experts have significantly less inventory than in 2021 and that trend is expected to continue as the Rockies draw interest from out-of-province.

"Strong demand continues to be driven by buyers from Western Canada, although we’ve seen an uptick in interest from Ontario and Quebec residents over the last two years. The region attracts mainly buyers planning for retirement," said Brad Hawker, managing broker, Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty. "With less than one month of inventory currently available and very little in the way of new development on the horizon, I expect the spring market will once again be very competitive for buyer hopefuls, which will put more upward pressure on prices."

A 2021 Royal LePage survey of 'boomers' in Alberta found that 41 per cent of the age group were considering buying a primary residence property in the next five years, and 55 per cent of those were considering buying in a rural or recreational area.