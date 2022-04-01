Alberta residential school victims respond to Pope's apology amid further calls for justice

This day however was one that many residential school survivors thought they would never be alive for, including 91-year-old Eve Caroline Shaw who attended St. Michael's school in Saskatchewan as a child. Her daughter, Cheryle Chagnon-Greyeyes spoke to CTV News Friday after the announcement and says her mother was overjoyed. "I walk this red road of Indigenous spirituality and I know that it's a bridge really between the non-Indigenous and Indigenous people, and that's why today's apology to me was important," she said.

