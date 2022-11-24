Alberta residential schools digitally preserved in University of Calgary project

Three Alberta residential school sites have been recreated in 3D for a digital preservation project through the University of Calgary.

The aim of the project is to keep a digital, spatially correct record of the school grounds and accurately depict daily life for students who lived there amid periods of prolonged abuse.

These include Old Sun Indian Residential School on Siksika Nation east of Calgary, and two schools near St. Paul: University nuhelot’ine thaiyots’i nistameyimâkanak Blue Quills and Poundmaker’s Lodge Carriage House, which once formed part of the Edmonton Indian Residential School that burned down in 2000.

Advisory committees from these three communities helped guide researchers at the university's department of anthropology and archaeology as they took on the project.

Virtual and physical models of the three residential schools were then recreated with technology including terrestrial laser scanners, drones, historic photos and supplemented by interviews with survivors.

The scans will be soon become part of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, and the data will also become archived at each former school.