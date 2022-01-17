Alberta's health-care workers union wants more done to protect staff during Omicron

The Health Sciences Association of Alberta (HSAA) will call on the province to act and ensure the success of the public health-care system as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread .

In recent months, Emergency Medical Services in Alberta have experienced numerous Code Reds, meaning no ambulances and paramedics are available in a given region.

For calls in Calgary, ambulances have been dispatched from as far away as Sylvan Lake.

The union says lengthy response times are due in part to ambulances being dropped or downgraded on shifts as a result of staffing shortages.

HSAA president Mike Parker is scheduled to address reporters at 10:30 a.m.

HSAA represents 28,000 health-care workers.