Calgary no longer under state of local emergency, outdoor water restrictions remain

Calgary is no longer under a state of local emergency.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek made the announcement during Thursday's water main update, saying the state of local emergency expired on July 4, and is no longer required.

It was activated on June 15.

"I want to stress that the lifting of the state of local emergency does not mean things have gone back to normal," said Sue Henry, Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) chief.

"The feeder main is still not operating at full capacity."

Calgary's municipal emergency action plan remains in effect and the Emergency Operations Centre remains open, Henry said.

Outdoor water restrictions remain

Maintenance on the Glenmore water treatment plant is expected to be finished by Friday.

The Bearspaw feeder main has been flowing at 50 per cent capacity and 73 per cent of normal operating pressure, with no issues found.

Because things aren't yet back to normal, Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions remain in place, as does a fire ban.

Henry says outdoor water usage will return to normal in a "phased approach" that will see the city first move down to Stage 3 outdoor water restrictions, followed by Stage 2 and finally Stage 1.

"It is important to note some level of outdoor water restrictions will likely be in place for some time yet," said Francois Bouchart, the director of capital priorities and investment with the city's infrastructure services department.

"We're unable to confirm how long until we progress further."

All outdoor pools and spray parks remain closed, but indoor pools have reopened.

Henry says most additional indoor aquatic amenities like play structures, hot tubs, steam rooms, water slides and kiddie pools are returning to service Thursday.

Bouchart said outdoor pools could reopen when the city moves to Stage 3 outdoor water restrictions.

Stampede water use

Gondek took a moment at Thursday's news conference to discuss the changes the Calgary Stampede will make to abide by the Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions.

"They will be using non-potable water for things like the western event competition grooming, and cleaning of the midway.

"The water attractions, like games on the midway and the dog bowl pool, will be using treated water that is being hauled in from outside of the city.

"When you head down to the Stampede grounds this year, you will be able to see the water storage tanks that are in place and ready to go as needed.”