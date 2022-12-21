Alberta to announce plan to improve EMS response times

CALGARY -

The province says it has a plan to improve Alberta's beleaguered Emergency Medical Services system and is expected to provide a blueprint Wednesday morning.

Premiere Danielle Smith, Health Minister Jason Copping and Alberta Health Services administrator Dr. John Cowel will announce "a new initiative that will free up ambulances and paramedics to respond to emergency calls more quickly."

The announcement is scheduled to take place on the Foothills Medical Centre grounds in Calgary beginning at 10:30 a.m. A livestream will be available on the CTV News Calgary website.

Earlier this month, the Alberta NDP released data collected through a Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy act that showed more than 9,629 EMS shifts in the Calgary area have gone unfilled this year. The data also found the amount of time EMS crews spend in hospitals instead of on the streets responding to calls has increased.