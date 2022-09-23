Alberta UCP leadership hopefuls split on idea of provincial police to replace RCMP
The seven candidates running to be the next United Conservative Party leader and premier are split on whether Alberta should bring in its own provincial police force.
Four of them told a debate Thursday that it’s not a plan they would pursue right now.
"Not at this time," candidate Rebecca Schulz said to applause from local leaders at the Alberta Municipalities annual meeting in Calgary.
"It is not supported by the vast majority of municipalities. And it is not something that has really come up on anybody’s doorstep as I’ve travelled Alberta."
Schulz said more must be done to address rural crime response time and security in cities, but added that could be addressed immediately by spending more money on specialized crime units and rural police initiatives.
Danielle Smith said the goal is better policing without extra cost and that more systemic change is needed to help police deal with a high number of mental health and addiction cases.
"I would want to move immediately with augmenting our current (RCMP) policing," said Smith.
Travis Toews said he is in favour of a provincial police service to better fight crime but understands municipalities worry about being saddled with onerous costs.
"I know you're concerned about having to pick up a larger portion of the tab," said Toews, promising to work with local leaders on a solution.
Leela Aheer said not enough consultation has been done with municipalities and there is not enough detail on how it will be paid for.
"There has been absolutely no information about funding, and it's bizarre how this information has come across all of our desks," said Aheer.
"We will talk about this and we will go forward, but I do not support it at this time."
Brian Jean said the issue is bigger than more police officers and must also include stopping "the revolving door of criminals through our justice system."
Jean added, "I commit to not removing the RCMP from Alberta."
Todd Loewen said about six in 10 Albertans already receive police service by non-RCMP officers and the rest should at least have the option to pursue the same deal.
"I do support a provincial police force. But do I believe municipalities should pay for it? No," said Loewen.
Rajan Sawhney characterized the provincial police force proposal as a solution in search of a problem and said more consultation is needed.
"I absolutely do not support an Alberta provincial police force," said Sawhney. "I haven't heard one elected official actually speak in support of it.
"We're trying to jump to a solution to a problem that has not been fairly articulated."
The Alberta Municipalities represents and speaks for villages, towns and cities in the province.
Alberta Municipalities president Cathy Heron said they don't support the current model proposed by the government last fall.
But Heron said they are open to a deeper dive on different options, perhaps-hybrid models and ways to better treat root causes of crime.
"We would be open to a conversation about a provincial police force — just not the one that was proposed," Heron said in an interview.
Earlier this year, the Rural Municipalities of Alberta said it supports keeping the RCMP and opposes the idea of a provincial police force because the government has failed to demonstrate how it would increase service levels in rural areas.
Premier Jason Kenney's government is still investigating whether to pursue a plan to replace Mounties, who currently carry out their duties in rural areas and some smaller cities.
A third-party consultant's report released last October estimates it costs Alberta about $500 million a year for the RCMP. The federal government chips in $170 million under a cost-sharing agreement. The report said if Alberta decides to go it alone, it would cost about $735 million each year, on top of $366 million in startup costs.
But it said there is potential for more cost-effective law enforcement by using existing human resources and the government's financial services to save money, and by drafting agreements with municipal forces to share specialized services.
UCP members will select a new leader to replace Kenney on Oct. 6.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2022.
— with files from Colette Derworiz in Calgary
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | High pressure sets in; sunny and warm across Southern Alberta
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's going to be a storm that everyone remembers': Hurricane Fiona has Canada in its sights
Fiona, a Category 3 hurricane, pounded Bermuda with heavy rains and winds early Friday as it swept by the island on a route forecast to have it approaching northeastern Canada late in the day as a still-powerful storm.
WATCH LIVE | Tracking Hurricane Fiona's path as it hurtles toward Atlantic Canada
CTV News has launched a live tracker of Hurricane Fiona, which is expected to make landfall in Canada on Saturday morning.
Begging friends for help and shipping overseas: Here's how far parents are going to find medication for their kids
Amid a shortage of various children's pain and fever medications, parents are going to great lengths to find relief for their sick kids. Some are begging friends and family members for help, while others have ordered medicine from outside of Canada.
Nova Scotians prepare to hunker down as Hurricane Fiona approaches
It's the literal calm before the storm in Nova Scotia and residents are stocking up on essentials before Hurricane Fiona makes landfall on Saturday.
PM Trudeau supports ending mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules at border
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the Canadian border expire at the end of this month.
Moscow-held regions of Ukraine in 'sham' vote to join Russia
Voting began in Russian-held regions of Ukraine on referendums to become part of Russia, Moscow-backed officials there said Friday as Ukrainian and United Nations officials reported evidence of war crimes during the nearly seven-month war in the country.
Chinese man gets 24 years for brutal group attack on women
A court in northern China sentenced one man to 24 years in jail Friday for his role in a vicious attack on four women, as well as other crimes including robbery and opening an illegal gambling ring.
Jennifer May named Canada's new ambassador to China, after nine months without an envoy
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped Jennifer May to be Canada's new ambassador to China, filling a nearly year-long vacancy in the key diplomatic post.
Feds stop short of mandatory national crime gun tracing, citing provincial control
Federal agencies are trying to boost efforts to trace the origins of guns used in crimes, but it appears jurisdictional hurdles could prevent the measures from going as far as some would like.
Edmonton
-
Alberta UCP leadership hopefuls split on idea of provincial police to replace RCMP
The seven candidates running to be the next United Conservative Party leader and premier are split on whether Alberta should bring in its own provincial police force.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm end to September
As we head into the first weekend of Autumn and the final week of September, there's no reason to expect temperatures to cool off significantly.
-
Bus driver disarms rider with flare gun during struggle at Edmonton transit station
One person was arrested on Wednesday under the Mental Health Act after a man pointed what originally appeared to be a gun at an ETS driver.
Vancouver
-
Gas prices soar to 218.9 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver
Gas prices are soaring yet again across much of Metro Vancouver, going up 26 cents per litre in a matter of days.
-
Child care in B.C.: Announcement coming on potential savings
B.C. officials will make an announcement Friday about potential child-care savings in the province.
-
'It's going to be a storm that everyone remembers': Hurricane Fiona has Canada in its sights
Fiona, a Category 3 hurricane, pounded Bermuda with heavy rains and winds early Friday as it swept by the island on a route forecast to have it approaching northeastern Canada late in the day as a still-powerful storm.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic Canada braces for Fiona’s impact as hurricane warnings issued
Hurricane and tropical storm warnings have been issued for most of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec in anticipation of Hurricane Fiona.
-
Hurricane Fiona: Maritime cancellations and closures
Hurricane Fiona is expected to bring heavy wind and rain conditions to Atlantic Canada - here is a list of cancellations and closures across the region due to the storm.
-
The ways Maritime emergency officials, residents are preparing for Hurricane Fiona
As hurricane Fiona barrels toward Atlantic Canada, emergency officials in the region are asking residents to heed their advice.
Vancouver Island
-
Injunction against Fairy Creek logging protests extended, but protesters declare 'moral victory'
A B.C. judge has extended an injunction against old-growth logging protesters in the Fairy Creek watershed on southern Vancouver Island for another year, but the protesters say his ruling is a "moral victory" for their cause.
-
Victoria police release images of man sought after bus driver threatened with knife
Victoria police on Thursday released surveillance images of a man they are trying to identify and locate after he allegedly threatened a bus driver with a knife. Police described the perpetrator as a Black man, approximately 50 years old, standing 6' tall with a slim build.
-
Group of 14 non-profits calls on municipalities to do more to create affordable housing
A group of 14 non-profit housing providers has joined forces to create the Vancouver Island Housing Leadership Network, with the goal of seeing more affordable housing built.
Toronto
-
Shocking video shows alleged impaired driver causing chaos on Brampton, Ont. street
A driver is facing impaired-related offences after a shocking video surfaced online showing a motorist causing chaos on a residential Brampton, Ont. street.
-
Search underway for missing boy last seen walking on side of Highway 407
Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday afternoon in Brampton.
-
Here's how much money you need to make to afford a house in Toronto and Hamilton
New data reveals how much prospective homebuyers need to make in order to buy a home in Toronto and Hamilton, and the income required dropped by over $10,000.
Montreal
-
Quebec election debate: CAQ leader hit by opponents on environment, cost of living
Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader Francois Legault faced a four-way attack on his environmental plan during the leaders debate Thursday, with his rivals suggesting he's going against the current on the fight against climate change.
-
Ring the alarm! Montreal to test industrial catastrophe sirens across island
Montrealers will hear a noisy interruption Friday as the city undertakes its annual siren testing at several large factories.
-
Potentially fatal fungus discovered in Montreal-area hospital in first Quebec outbreak
Quebec’s health ministry has dispatched infection control teams to Pierre Boucher Hospital in Longueuil to combat the first-ever outbreak of a potentially deadly fungus in Quebec.
Ottawa
-
Lack of hydro delays the move in for Smiths Falls homebuyers for months
Newly built townhomes in a Smiths Falls subdivision are nearly move-in ready; however, electricity is not connected to the properties. That delay is preventing buyers from taking possession and moving in.
-
'It's going to be a storm that everyone remembers': Hurricane Fiona has Canada in its sights
Fiona, a Category 3 hurricane, pounded Bermuda with heavy rains and winds early Friday as it swept by the island on a route forecast to have it approaching northeastern Canada late in the day as a still-powerful storm.
-
Vehicle strikes cement jersey barrier on closed section of Wellington Street
Police say a suspected impaired driver turned onto the closed portion of Wellington Street at approximately 2:20 a.m. Friday.
Kitchener
-
'Sense of relief' for family after arrests made in 14-year-old hit and run case
Lucas Shortreed’s family says in the 14 years since he was killed in a hit and run, they never gave up hope they would get answers.
-
City of Waterloo issues warning to students ahead of homecoming weekend
The City of Waterloo says it is working with local partners ahead of homecoming weekend in an effort to end the “unsafe and unsanctioned street gatherings that have once again been occurring in the region’s University District.”
-
65-year-old man rushed to hospital after Kitchener shooting
Waterloo regional police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Weber Street and Kinzie Avenue just before 7 a.m. Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
Former Legacy Christian Academy students tell education minister to shut school down
Former students of a private Saskatoon Christian school facing dozens of abuse allegations told Saskatchewan’s education minister the school must be closed.
-
Sask. stabbing suspect who died in custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma'
Saskatchewan's top coroner says a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma.'
-
MPs calling minister, parole board to testify over Saskatchewan mass murder
MPs have agreed to call Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and the chairperson of the Parole Board of Canada to testify as part of a House of Commons committee study into the Saskatchewan mass murders.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. hailstorm leaves hundreds of dents, two broken windshields
A video shows a northern Ontario fishing lodge being pelleted with large hail during an intense storm this week, leaving behind a trail of damage.
-
Meet Katie Behun, CTV News Northern Ontario's new weather specialist
Born and raised in Sudbury, Katie Behun has joined the CTV News Northern Ontario team as the new weather specialist. Here is what you need to know.
-
Canadian Tire offers $100 bills for its 100th birthday
To celebrate its 100 birthday, Canadian Tire is holding a scavenger hunt over the next week giving away $100 special edition bills in 19 cities across the country.
Winnipeg
-
'I've worked as hard as I can': Bowman reflects on legacy as mayor after final council meeting
Brian Bowman has had his final city council meeting as Winnipeg's mayor before the upcoming municipal election which will choose his replacement.
-
Begging friends for help and shipping overseas: Here's how far parents are going to find medication for their kids
Amid a shortage of various children's pain and fever medications, parents are going to great lengths to find relief for their sick kids. Some are begging friends and family members for help, while others have ordered medicine from outside of Canada.
-
Councillor calls for more consistent trash collection
Cindy Gilroy is calling for the city to mandate a minimum number of garbage bins on the properties of multi-family residences after a garbage pile-up in her ward.
Regina
-
Sask. village under boil water advisory after E. Coli bacteria detected
The Village of Roche Percee in southeast Saskatchewan has issed an emergency boil water advisory after E. Coli bacteria was found in a water sample.
-
Former Legacy Christian Academy students tell education minister to shut school down
Former students of a private Saskatoon Christian school facing dozens of abuse allegations told Saskatchewan’s education minister the school must be closed.
-
Here's when flu shots will be available in Sask.
Flu vaccines will be available at Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) clinics, participating pharmacies and doctors’ offices starting Oct. 11.