Alberta UCP promises to build recreation facilities across the province if elected

Alberta's United Conservative Party says it would create a fund to build recreation facilities across the province if they win the election Monday.

The party says it would dedicate $80 million over four years to get facilities built in rapidly growing communities.

Calgary UCP candidate Jason Luan says Alberta families rely on community facilities for children's programs, fitness classes and other recreational activities.

He says the money would ensure more people have access to those programs in their neighbourhoods.

Candidates Brian Jean and Rebecca Schulz also had a news conference in Calgary to reiterate their message that the UCP is a better choice when it comes to the economy.

They say a proposal by the NDP to raise corporate taxes would hurt the province's economy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2023.