Police investigate shooting in Evanston

A man is in hospital after a shooting in Evanston early Thursday morning.

According to police, a man was shot at Evanspark Garden N.W. around 12:50 a.m. He was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police said the suspect fled the incident in a vehicle and that the man didn’t know the person who shot him.

As of 5:30 a.m., Thursday, police still had the street blocked off by police tape and police cars were parked on either side.

Officers were focusing on a single home which appeared to have some blood on the driveway.

Cones could be seen set up in front of the home and in the alley across the street.

At this time, officers are unsure if this was a targeted attack.