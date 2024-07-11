CALGARY
Calgary

    • Police investigate shooting in Evanston

    Police say a man was injured in an early morning shooting in the northwest Calgary community of Evanston. Police say a man was injured in an early morning shooting in the northwest Calgary community of Evanston.
    Share

    A man is in hospital after a shooting in Evanston early Thursday morning.

    According to police, a man was shot at Evanspark Garden N.W. around 12:50 a.m. He was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

    Police said the suspect fled the incident in a vehicle and that the man didn’t know the person who shot him.

    As of 5:30 a.m., Thursday, police still had the street blocked off by police tape and police cars were parked on either side.

    Officers were focusing on a single home which appeared to have some blood on the driveway.

    Cones could be seen set up in front of the home and in the alley across the street.

    At this time, officers are unsure if this was a targeted attack.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Biden's debate debacle levels playing field with Trump

    In one week, Donald Trump will officially accept his party’s nomination, becoming the standard-bearer for the GOP in November. A recent Supreme Court immunity ruling combined with a failed debate performance by President Joe Biden has seen the Republican challenger’s fortunes rise exponentially.

    Samsung unveils wearable technology with AI twists

    The South Korean electronics giant on Wednesday revealed that both its first-ever premium smartwatch and a smart ring heralding its entry into a niche market will include AI features that are supposed to help people monitor and manage their health.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News