Alberta Votes 2023: Learn more about Rachel Notley

Rachel Notley, the leader of the Alberta NDP and incumbent candidate for Edmonton-Strathcona, is looking to be elected as Alberta premier for a second term. (Image: Damien Wood / CTV Calgary) Rachel Notley, the leader of the Alberta NDP and incumbent candidate for Edmonton-Strathcona, is looking to be elected as Alberta premier for a second term. (Image: Damien Wood / CTV Calgary)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina