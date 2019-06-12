A resident of Vulcan County has been accused of causing animals to be in distress after she allegedly attempted to ship young animals using Canada Post.

According to Vulcan Country Enforcement Services, 53-year-old Jill Marshall visited the Canada Post office in the village of Milo, Alberta on two occasions in May.

On Tuesday, May 7, an employee of the post office alerted the authorities after discovering a puppy and a kitten crammed in a cardboard box that was barely sufficient to fit a single animal. The box had appropriate postage, a destination address, and the animals themselves had stamps attached to their heads.

The next week, on Friday, May 17, a similar box was dropped off at the mail outlet and staff found a puppy inside.

The three animals were unharmed and transported into the care of the Calgary Humane Society.

Members of the Vulcan County Enforcement Services launched an investigation into the pet parcels and identified Marshall as the suspect. The addresses marked on the packages were determined to be fictitious.

Marshall has been charged with causing animals to be in distress under the Animal Protection Act. According to Peace Officer Sergeant Rob Pintkowski, enforcement officers have had previous dealings with Marshall.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

According to its website, Canada Post prohibits the shipment of live animals unless an aggreement has been arranged. Live animals cannot be mailed unless the mailer has entered a related Agreement with Canada Post prior to mailing. Bees, day-old chicks and hatching eggs, parasites, leeches and some other small cold blooded animals can be mailed under certain conditions

The Village of Milo is located approximately 100 kilometres southeast of Calgary.