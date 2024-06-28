Albertans asked to be safe and smart this Canada Day long weekend

Officials are asking Albertans to think twice before they start the celebrations this Canada Day long weekend.

The biggest request comes from the Calgary Fire Department, which is reminding Calgarians about the ongoing water-crisis-related fire ban.

“I would really, strongly like to remind folks that consumer fireworks are not allowed to be shot off in Calgary,” public information officer Carol Henke said.

“We do not need any more fires happening because people are not following the rules.”

The restrictions also prohibit the use of fire pits, recreational campfires, outdoor fireplaces and other open flame devices that burn solid fuels, like wood or briquettes.

The annual Canada Day fireworks will be set off Monday night over Stampede Park, but Henke says they’re a rare exemption from the tight rules.

“Any sanctioned fireworks that happen in the City of Calgary are done by professionals that are certified,” she said. “They've met with the fire department, they have a safety plan. Everything is in place to deal with anything that could possibly go wrong.”

That main fireworks event will begin at 11 p.m. Henke hopes it’s more than enough entertainment for the weekend.

Road safety

As thousands hit the highway Friday morning, the Mounties are also sending out a safety warning.

They’re asking drivers to plan ahead so the big celebrations don’t lead to massive regrets.

“We have extra officers planning to be out this weekend, trying to keep motorists safe and looking for impaired drivers by both drugs and alcohol,” traffic Sgt. Darrin Turnbull said.

“Four people were killed on Alberta highways last July long weekend. We are hoping Tuesday, after this long weekend, we can report that nobody lost their life.”