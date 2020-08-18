CALGARY -- Two additional men have been charged in connection with the June disappearance of a Chestermere man who is presumed dead, Calgary police confirmed Tuesday.

Shane Smith, 20, was reported missing by his family on Sunday, June 7. He was last seen alive the previous day in the southeast neighbourhood of McKenzie Towne.

Smith's vehicle was found abandoned along Deerfoot Trail near the Bow River at the south end of the city the following week. Investigators believe Smith had been murdered at a southeast home.

Charges including second-degree murder and indignity to a body were laid against 24-year-old Ian Abercrombie in mid-June in connection with Smith's disappearance.

As of Aug. 18, Smith's remains have not been found.

"It's very frustrating for us and it's probably even more frustrating for the Smith family," said S/Sgt. Colin Chisholm of the CPS homicide unit. "Finding Shane's remains will go a long way to alleviating some of the grief that the Smith family's going through."

Police announced Tuesday afternoon that two additional suspects — 23-year-old Andrew Leger-Wegner and 24-year-old Andrew Thomas Bablitz — have been charged in connection with the ongoing investigation.

The charges against the two Calgarians include:

Obstruction of justice (one count each)

Indignity to a human body (one count each)

Firearms trafficking (two counts each)

Leger-Wegner also faces additional charges of providing a false statement, public mischief and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Bablitz, who is also known as Andrew Thomas Farias, has also been charged with:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm (two counts)

Possession of a weapon obtained by the commission of an offence

Possession of a prohibited device

"All three accused were known to the victim," said Chisholm. "We're not searching for any other suspects at this time. We don't anticipate laying further charges."

The investigation into Smith's disappearance continues. Anyone with information regarding the matters is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.