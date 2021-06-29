CALGARY -- With just over a week until the kickoff of the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, the Calgary Stampede has unveiled its list of new midway food to tantalize, torture or confuse taste buds.

This year's midway fare will see several items make their Stampede Park debut, including:

Flaming Hot Cheetos Mini Donuts with a jalapeno cheddar drizzle;

The 'Triple Dog Dare You' — a jalapeno cheese dog on a bed of insanity onions;

Cotton Candy Soft Serve Ice Cream;

Blueberry Mini Donuts on a stick;

Rainbow Grilled Cheese;

Shark Attack Lemonade complete with a grenadine shark;

Sweet Teriyaki Cauliflower Wings;

Un'Chkn burgers;

Cool Ranch Doritos Corn Dog;

Butter Chicken Bombs;

Juicy Peanut Butter Bacon Burger;

Pork Intestines;

Louisiana Gator Bites; and,

Pickle Lemonade.

We know you won’t be able to resist these...Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Mini Donuts and Peanut Butter Bacon Burger �� pic.twitter.com/bOwt0tsyzI — Calgary Stampede (@calgarystampede) June 29, 2021

The new Stampede midway food will be offered at concessions scattered throughout the grounds.

For a complete list of midway food and locations, visit Calgary Stampede Food or visit the guest information stands at Stampede Park during the 10 days of the Calgary Stampede.

The Calgary Stampede runs from July 9 -18.