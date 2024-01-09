AMA calls on Alberta to declare health-care crisis as surgery, ER and ambulance wait times increase
The Alberta Medical Association (AMA) is calling on the province to acknowledge the backlogs and challenges frontline workers are facing by declaring a health-care crisis in Alberta.
"There needs to be action at the highest level," AMA president Dr. Paul Parks said.
"We've been struggling with massive challenges around capacity and workforce staffing challenges, and I think over time, things have just slowly degraded to the point where literally small tweaks and little small changes to a standard operating procedure are not going to fix things."
Parks says Alberta health-care system needs a massive overhaul, saying that currently, "all roads lead to the Emergency Department," and system-wide problems are decreasing the quality and timeliness of care.
He adds that staffing issues are also a major concern to AMA members, as there is difficulty managing the influx of the roughly 10,000 newcomers arriving in the province each month.
Parks says, in some cases, access to long-term care can hit 20 to 30 per cent over capacity, which also adds to wait times.
"So the hospital beds for acute (care patients) are blocked by patients that just need to go into continuing care, because that capacity doesn't exist for them. They're stuck in the hospitals," Parks said.
"The burnout levels for staff are epic, they’ve never been this high and moral injury is a real issue as so many health-care workers struggle because they can’t provide safe and timely care like they want."
The situation has become so dire, that staff at the Red Deer hospital were hanging tarps with duct tape just to create more space for assessments.
Alberta NDP Health Critic Luanne Metz says the solution is to build more hospital spaces, and in this case, an expansion of Red Deer’s hospital, which was supposed to begin in 2021.
"That’s what it has come to here in Red Deer, a city that has long been ignored by the UCP when it comes to public healthcare," she said.
"No more excuses and no more delays. Even then, that expansion will take years to complete, so we’re also demanding a more permanent emergency space within the hospital. We should actually be supporting primary care, not just repeating promises to do so."
Despite the struggles, Alberta’s wait time for emergency care are still better than what other provinces are seeing.
According to a September 2023 report from Canada's Drug and Health Technology Agency (CADTH), Alberta has a median wait time of two-and-a-half-hours in comparison to six in Ontario and upwards of 12 hours in Prince Edward Island.
SURGERY WAIT TIMES SEEING NO IMPROVEMENTS
Albertans in need of joint replacement surgeries are experiencing lengthy wait times for the procedure.
The average wait time for knee replacement in Alberta was 99.6 weeks in April of 2023, according to provincial data, but increased to 101.8 weeks by October 2023.
Hip replacement surgery wait times have seen little change, sitting at 78 weeks in April 2023 and 77.3 weeks in October 2023.
James Heron says his father-in-law in Calgary used to be a healthy and active person, but started having trouble with his hip last spring.
Heron says what was once a minor nuisance has since reduced his father-in-law's mobility significantly, and a scheduled surgery isn’t in the cards for him anytime soon.
"We all figured it would just be a matter of time until they put him in for surgery. Months passed, we reached out to the specialist and doctors and were told we had to wait longer," Heron said.
"It took until this week to get any update on the surgery – six or seven months later. We have been informed he is on the list for surgery in the next 22 to 24 months.
"His quality of life and mental health is suffering and we feel like there has been little to no communication or help coming from anyone with the ability to help."
UNA ‘EXTREMELY CONCERNED’ BY AHS PLAN TO CUT OVERTIME, AGENCY STAFFING
The United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) says it is "extremely concerned" by a plan from AHS to cut overtime and agency staffing by at least 10 per cent in an effort to save costs.
The group was informed that AHS is forecasting an operating deficit for the 2023/24 fiscal year through a memo sent to them by AHS CFO Michael Lam.
Una quotes the memo as saying the deficit is "largely due to increased vacancies and unplanned absences (e.g. sick leave), both of which result in increased costs and overtime."
"Action is required to continue to meet our high standard of care and realize a balanced budget."
According to UNA, the memo outlines four strategies senior managers should implement immediately, which include:
- Approval by a vice-president or executive leadership team member to recruit for any vacant position except for existing non-management positions in clinical areas;
- An end to discretionary spending on travel, non-clinical equipment, office supplies and the like;
- No more spending by areas that have not spent their full budget for the year, and
- 10 per cent cut to overtime and agency staffing.
UNA President Heather Smith says between the overtime and the staffing cuts, it's a prescription for driving nurses and other health-care workers out of the province and out of the profession.
"This is absolutely contrary to what the government says it intends to do to encourage front-line health care services in Alberta," she said.
Smith says she finds it troubling that a premier who refuses to disclose if she has been vaccinated, and whose officials are suppressing information about the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, "in effect blames health care workers for taking sick time for the problems in the system."
CTV News has reached out to Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange for her response to the concerns highlighted by both the AMA and UNA, but hasn't yet heard back.
This article will be updated if and when she or her office responds.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Armed men storm an Ecuador TV studio during a live broadcast as attacks in the country escalate
Masked men broke onto the set of a public television channel in Ecuador waving guns and explosives during a live broadcast on Tuesday, and the president issued a decree declaring that the South American country had entered an 'internal armed conflict.'
BREAKING Cap on Canada's new temporary visa program for Palestinians is 'flexible': Miller
Canada's Immigration Minister Marc Miller says the federal government's stated 1,000-person limit on temporary resident visas for Palestinians looking to flee Gaza is not a hard cap, despite previous suggestions. This comes, after Palestinian-Canadians and advocates told CTV News that they thought the federal government's new program was unfair and 'inhumane.'
2 major storm systems are expected to hit parts of Canada. Here's where
A Texas low storm system is bringing messy weather to parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, while another storm batters the West Coast. Here's where snow, wind and rain are expected.
Buffalo Bills fan from Six Nations, Ont. fatally shot in Miami following Dolphins game
A Buffalo Bills fan from Six Nations of the Grand River was fatally shot in Miami following a football game on Sunday.
'Yesterday would have been her first day of college': Police ID woman, 19, killed outside of GTA nightclub
Police identified the woman fatally shot in front of a Mississauga nightclub last month as 19-year-old Raneilia Richards, "a young woman with a bright future" who was supposed to attend her first day of college this week.
Rebel News set to sue police, Freeland after journalist's arrest
Rebel News is threatening to sue the the RCMP, York Regional Police and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland as soon as this week after one of its journalists was arrested on Monday and reportedly later released without being charged.
Packing for interplanetary travel: How much food, water and entertainment would you need?
How long would it take to travel to the nearest planet to us that could support human life —and, more importantly, how many books and movies would you need to bring with you? An online calculator aims to help us understand these questions.
Alberta family captures cougars attacking deer on back-door camera
While on vacation in Edmonton, the Havens family received a motion alert from the back-door camera at their home in Coleman in the Crowsnest Pass...
Singer Sinead O'Connor's cause of death revealed by coroner
Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor died from 'natural causes' in July, a coroner said Tuesday. The 56-year-old was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Police show off Edmonton encampment weapons as officers deliver evictions at 8th 'high-risk' site
A pellet and BB guns, 34 knives, 11 machetes, 10 samurai swords, two axes, brass knuckles and a collapsible baton – that was the message from Edmonton police about the dangers of encampments early Tuesday morning.
-
AMA calls on Alberta to declare health-care crisis as surgery, ER and ambulance wait times increase
The Alberta Medical Association is calling on the province to acknowledge the backlogs and challenges frontline workers are facing by declaring a health-care crisis in Alberta.
-
1 in critical condition after northwest Edmonton fire
One person was taken to hospital from a fire in northwest Edmonton on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Park rangers remove tents, belongings from Oppenheimer Park
Vancouver park rangers, flanked by police, were removing tents and belongings from an encampment Oppenheimer Park in the Downtown Eastside on Tuesday.
-
TransLink bus operator slams union's 'unrealistic' wage expectations
Coast Mountain Bus Company says the wage demands of its unionized supervisors are "unrealistic" and "unreasonable," as the union's job action continues.
-
'Somewhat inexplicable failure' of RCMP dashcam system complicates use of force investigation
A B.C. RCMP officer who shot a man on the side of the highway was justified in his use of force, according to a report from the province's police watchdog that noted there was a 'somewhat inexplicable failure' of the police vehicle's dashcam to record the incident.
Atlantic
-
Wednesday storm brings risk of power outages, travel disruptions in the Maritimes
A powerful storm system out of Texas continues to move towards the southern Great Lakes and the northeastern U.S. The storm passes just west of the Maritimes on Wednesday, bringing the region an impactful mix of snow, rain, and high winds.
-
New Brunswick Chase the Ace draw reaches nearly $7M
With a 9 p.m. draw on the horizon, the Club VTT Chalear Chase the Ace draw is up to $6.7M
-
Halifax cracking down on residents filling in local waterway
A proposal aims to cut down on infilling at the Northwest Arm in Halifax.
Vancouver Island
-
City of Victoria employee fired for decapitating cougar shot by police
A City of Victoria employee has been fired for decapitating a cougar that was shot dead by police in British Columbia's capital.
-
Extreme winds cancel ferries and classes, knock out power to thousands on Vancouver Island
More than 16,000 hydro customers were without power on Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands Tuesday morning as strong winds ravaged British Columbia's South Coast.
-
B.C. launches Canada's first self-screening cervical cancer plan, with at-home tests
British Columbia is phasing out the pap test for cancer screening in favour of mail-in kits collected by patients.
Toronto
-
WATCH
WATCH Timelapse video shows Toronto Pearson airport clearing snow amid storm
As very wet snow fell on the city Tuesday, staff at Toronto Pearson International Airport were busy clearing the tarmac for its morning flights.
-
'Yesterday would have been her first day of college': Police ID woman, 19, killed outside of GTA nightclub
Police identified the woman fatally shot in front of a Mississauga nightclub last month as 19-year-old Raneilia Richards, "a young woman with a bright future" who was supposed to attend her first day of college this week.
-
Peterborough store clerk charged following confrontation with baseball bat-wielding robber: police
A 22-year-old convenience store clerk from Peterborough has been charged following a confrontation with a baseball-bat wielding robber.
Montreal
-
Major storm in Quebec could bring snow, ice and rain
Close to 15 centimetres of snow, ice pellets and strong winds are expected to hit Montreal.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man 'seriously injured' in stabbing at Longueuil, Que. courthouse
A man in his 60s is in serious condition in the hospital after he was stabbed inside the Longueuil courthouse on Montreal's South Shore. A 43-year-old man was arrested on the scene.
-
Quebec announces $300 million catch-up plan for students after weeks of strike
After seven long weeks of teachers' strikes, Quebec students are back in school, and to help them get up to speed, the province is spending $300 million on a catch-up plan.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING Winter storm arrives in Ottawa with 10-20 cm of snow expected Tuesday evening
Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning Monday afternoon, predicting 10 to 20 cm of snow with a few hours of freezing rain and ice pellets starting Tuesday.
-
Here's OC Transpo's plan to keep service running in the storm
OC Transpo says out of service trains will be running Tuesday night along Line 1 to help keep the overhead wires and tracks clear of ice and snow.
-
Ottawa's Farm Boy brand gluten free Margherita pizza recalled due to undeclared milk
The Canadian Food inspection Agency (CFIA) says Farm Boy brand vegan gluten free Margherita Pizza has been recalled due to undeclared milk.
Kitchener
-
Buffalo Bills fan from Six Nations, Ont. fatally shot in Miami following Dolphins game
A Buffalo Bills fan from Six Nations of the Grand River was fatally shot in Miami following a football game on Sunday.
-
Two arrested, two still wanted for Stratford jewelry store robbery
Two men have been charged with a smash and grab robbery at a Stratford jewelry store on Jan. 3.
-
Waterloo, Ont. romance scammer who claimed to be a CSIS agent has now been named
A Waterloo, Ont. man who allegedly posed as a CSIS agent and scammed women out of $2 million has been identified by police.
Saskatoon
-
Alberta non-profit contracted to run new shelters in Saskatoon
An Alberta non-profit is stepping in to run new permanent emergency shelters in Saskatoon.
-
'We can finally get some snow': Saskatoon Nordic Ski team making up for lost time
Now that the weather resembles a typical Saskatchewan winter, one local ski group is thrilled, but the athletes will need to make up for lost time.
-
Arby's location shuts down in Saskatoon
Some restaurant-goers appeared to be caught off guard by the closure of a local establishment.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather alert upgraded to warning as winter storm approaches the northeast
The first major snowstorm of the year is still tracking to begin in the northeast Tuesday afternoon and is expected to bring up to 30 centimetres of snow over the next 24 hours.
-
Surveillance cameras capture armed, masked suspects trying to break into sleeping family's home
A Barrie family was left shaken and terrified after several masked suspects tried to break into their home while they slept.
-
Safety warning after truck goes through the ice on northern Ont. lake
Ontario Provincial Police issued a safety warning about driving on northern Ontario lakes after an incident on Wawa Lake this week.
Winnipeg
-
Onslaught of snow expected in Manitoba Tuesday night
Upwards of ten centimetres of snow could be on its way to areas of Manitoba Tuesday night.
-
Winnipeg Art Gallery removes former director’s name over alleged links to Nazi party
The Winnipeg Art Gallery Qaumajuq is cutting ties with its former director as it investigates alleged links to the Nazi party in the 1930s.
-
New Winnipeg shelters pop up as temperatures tumble
After a mild start to winter, more typical Manitoban temperatures have arrived and with it, a number of options for folks to access a safe and warm place to stay.
Regina
-
These are the 10 strangest 911 calls Sask. RCMP received in 2023
Saskatchewan RCMP’s communication centre had a busy year in 2023, receiving 352,663 calls for service. However, some of those calls came from residents who didn’t quite understand the definition of an emergency.
-
Sask. police watchdog issues final report on arrest that saw man stab himself in the chest
Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has issued no charges against officers – stemming from an incident in Regina that saw a suspect repeatedly stab himself during an arrest.
-
Moose Jaw police search for Christmas break-in bandit after business loses $12,000
Police in Moose Jaw are searching for the suspect in a holiday break-in at a local business.