AMA calls on Alberta to declare health-care crisis as surgery, ER and ambulance wait times increase

The Alberta Medical Association (AMA) is calling on the province to acknowledge the backlogs and challenges frontline workers are facing by declaring a health-care crisis in Alberta.

"There needs to be action at the highest level," AMA president Dr. Paul Parks said.

"We've been struggling with massive challenges around capacity and workforce staffing challenges, and I think over time, things have just slowly degraded to the point where literally small tweaks and little small changes to a standard operating procedure are not going to fix things."

Parks says Alberta health-care system needs a massive overhaul, saying that currently, "all roads lead to the Emergency Department," and system-wide problems are decreasing the quality and timeliness of care.

He adds that staffing issues are also a major concern to AMA members, as there is difficulty managing the influx of the roughly 10,000 newcomers arriving in the province each month.

Parks says, in some cases, access to long-term care can hit 20 to 30 per cent over capacity, which also adds to wait times.

"So the hospital beds for acute (care patients) are blocked by patients that just need to go into continuing care, because that capacity doesn't exist for them. They're stuck in the hospitals," Parks said.

"The burnout levels for staff are epic, they’ve never been this high and moral injury is a real issue as so many health-care workers struggle because they can’t provide safe and timely care like they want."

The situation has become so dire, that staff at the Red Deer hospital were hanging tarps with duct tape just to create more space for assessments.

Alberta NDP Health Critic Luanne Metz says the solution is to build more hospital spaces, and in this case, an expansion of Red Deer’s hospital, which was supposed to begin in 2021.

"That’s what it has come to here in Red Deer, a city that has long been ignored by the UCP when it comes to public healthcare," she said.

"No more excuses and no more delays. Even then, that expansion will take years to complete, so we’re also demanding a more permanent emergency space within the hospital. We should actually be supporting primary care, not just repeating promises to do so."

Despite the struggles, Alberta’s wait time for emergency care are still better than what other provinces are seeing.

According to a September 2023 report from Canada's Drug and Health Technology Agency (CADTH), Alberta has a median wait time of two-and-a-half-hours in comparison to six in Ontario and upwards of 12 hours in Prince Edward Island.

SURGERY WAIT TIMES SEEING NO IMPROVEMENTS

Albertans in need of joint replacement surgeries are experiencing lengthy wait times for the procedure.

The average wait time for knee replacement in Alberta was 99.6 weeks in April of 2023, according to provincial data, but increased to 101.8 weeks by October 2023.

Hip replacement surgery wait times have seen little change, sitting at 78 weeks in April 2023 and 77.3 weeks in October 2023.

James Heron says his father-in-law in Calgary used to be a healthy and active person, but started having trouble with his hip last spring.

Heron says what was once a minor nuisance has since reduced his father-in-law's mobility significantly, and a scheduled surgery isn’t in the cards for him anytime soon.

"We all figured it would just be a matter of time until they put him in for surgery. Months passed, we reached out to the specialist and doctors and were told we had to wait longer," Heron said.

"It took until this week to get any update on the surgery – six or seven months later. We have been informed he is on the list for surgery in the next 22 to 24 months.

"His quality of life and mental health is suffering and we feel like there has been little to no communication or help coming from anyone with the ability to help."

UNA ‘EXTREMELY CONCERNED’ BY AHS PLAN TO CUT OVERTIME, AGENCY STAFFING

The United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) says it is "extremely concerned" by a plan from AHS to cut overtime and agency staffing by at least 10 per cent in an effort to save costs.

The group was informed that AHS is forecasting an operating deficit for the 2023/24 fiscal year through a memo sent to them by AHS CFO Michael Lam.

Una quotes the memo as saying the deficit is "largely due to increased vacancies and unplanned absences (e.g. sick leave), both of which result in increased costs and overtime."

"Action is required to continue to meet our high standard of care and realize a balanced budget."

According to UNA, the memo outlines four strategies senior managers should implement immediately, which include:

Approval by a vice-president or executive leadership team member to recruit for any vacant position except for existing non-management positions in clinical areas;

An end to discretionary spending on travel, non-clinical equipment, office supplies and the like;

No more spending by areas that have not spent their full budget for the year, and

10 per cent cut to overtime and agency staffing.

UNA President Heather Smith says between the overtime and the staffing cuts, it's a prescription for driving nurses and other health-care workers out of the province and out of the profession.

"This is absolutely contrary to what the government says it intends to do to encourage front-line health care services in Alberta," she said.

Smith says she finds it troubling that a premier who refuses to disclose if she has been vaccinated, and whose officials are suppressing information about the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, "in effect blames health care workers for taking sick time for the problems in the system."

CTV News has reached out to Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange for her response to the concerns highlighted by both the AMA and UNA, but hasn't yet heard back.

This article will be updated if and when she or her office responds.