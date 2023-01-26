American defensive back Brad Muhammad re-signs with Calgary Stampeders

CALGARY -

American defensive back Brad Muhammad re-signed with the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday.

Muhammad, 27, was slated to become a free agent Feb. 14.

Muhammad started 16 regular-season games last year, his first with Calgary. He had 50 tackles (one for a loss), five special-teams tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Muhammad signed with the Stampeders after playing five games with the Ottawa Redblacks in 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2023.