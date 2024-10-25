Annual poppy campaign kicks off at General Stewart Branch legion in Lethbridge this weekend

The Royal Canadian Legion General Stewart Branch is getting ready to launch its annual poppy campaign this weekend.

The Legion says the number of people wearing a poppy has dropped over the past number of years.

The campaign is set to kick off on Saturday and runs through Remembrance Day.

Local youth groups will be handing out poppies and boxes will be placed at stores across the city.

“It’s a visible sign that people are thinking of those who have actually paid the ultimate price for the freedom that we enjoy today,” said Glenn Miller of the General Stewart Branch No. 4 Royal Canadian Legion.

Glenn Miller of the Lethbridge Legion General Stewart Branch No. 4. says the goal for this year's poppy campaign is $90,000.

“The poppy is a trademark of the Royal Canadian Legion and they guard that well,” added Miller, “so anything dealing with a poppy is pre-approved with the Royal Canadian Legion’s National Dominon headquarters for other activities.”

Poppies are free to pick up, but donations are encouraged.

Money raised during the campaign will go back to helping local veterans in need.