Another Alberta Clipper on the way, expect snow early next week

We’ll watch our next three days offer two cracks in the double-digits! How about that! A low is crossing northeastern BC, and we’re sandwiched between its southern periphery, along with the jet forming a high south of us; we’re faced with strong, southwesterly wind, which is creating some strong warm air advection. This is all to say – the parka won’t be necessary this afternoon. The fall jacket will likely do.

Those who suffer from pressure sensitivities may not enjoy this one much, as the warm air spilling over is likely to form chinook conditions.

Saturday dulls, somewhat, with strong wind still expected, buried in some northwesterly wind flow. This will drag us through some above-average temperatures (4.3 C) once again, all the same. Then, on Sunday, another boost forms from the high-pressure ridge south of us – the jet is just shy of the Canadian border, but the effects remain. We’ll likely see a return to double-digits there.

If you clicked into this article from Twitter, you may have seen the reference to "Mother Nature’s joie de vivre" – because when it's over, it’s really over. The reason for Sunday's warmth stems from the peak of a high-pressure ridge, but we'll fall into that entrance region, and with it, the zone of uplift – that is to say, precipitation’s on the way, and it stems from a low that’s crossing the Gulf of Alaska while we’re all doing last-minute outdoor activities on Nov. 14.

Modelling the arrival of this cold front is still very much up in the air (pun intended, always), given that it’s a few days away, but the snow-hungry citizens of southern Alberta will get their wish granted, be it Monday afternoon or early Tuesday morning, or even Tuesday afternoon, if these models verify everything a hair slower. It’s another Alberta Clipper, and this one’s forming far enough west to tag us.

We’ll likely see the precipitation form up before the temperature settles into snow, which could trigger a brief freezing rain event. It’s still a ways out from us, with more details to come Monday – I will see about swinging in on Sunday for a full update. Either way – it will pay dividends to be prepared for longer commutes and adverse conditions by the mid-point of the month.

A final note: early expectations for snow showers range near five centimetres. Key word: early. Lots can change as these models verify, and the position of this low forming across the Rockies is still at least 100 hours out.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Partly cloudy, wind gusts SW 40 km/h

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny, windy

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: Some cloud, low -3 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy, windy

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -3 C

Monday:

Cold front – wind from the north, chance of mixed precipitation becoming snow

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: chance of flurries, flurries low -4 C

Tuesday:

Chance of flurries, cloudy

Daytime high: -2 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -6 C

Our picture of the day is a look from North Glenmore Park over the reservoir, taken by Dwight.

You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them to me.