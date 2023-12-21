Another nice day before cooler temperatures move in for the weekend

Friday should turn out much like Thursday – a calm day, with some sun, some cloudy periods, light winds and mild temperatures.

Expect temperatures of 2C when the sun rises just after 8:30 am, and a high of 6C in the afternoon.

Calgary weather day planner for Friday, Dec. 22, 2023.

For the holiday forecast, the temperatures will dip for the weekend, but move back up for Christmas Day.

There also may be a little snow in the forecast overnight Friday into Saturday morning. There are 10-15 centimetres expected for the mountains.

If the snow makes it as far east as Calgary, just a light dusting – less than two centimetres – is expected here.

The flurries should be done early on Saturday morning. While the snow isn’t 100 per cent guaranteed in YYC, the cooler temperatures are certainly on tap for the weekend.

We will be closer to the freezing mark on Saturday and Sunday.

Calgary five-day forecast for Dec. 22-26, 2023.

A special shout-out to all the outdoor rink volunteers. This photo of the Braeside rink is from Doug Giles.

The Braeside outdoor hockey rink. (Submitted by: Doug Giles)

Doug – and I would think all the other outdoor rink volunteers – are hoping for some below-freezing days to get these rinks going for communities around Calgary.

Doug and the Braeside team have already put in 100 hours. Thanks for all the time you are spending to make our neighbourhoods fun through the winter.