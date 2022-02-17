Any bunny want a rabbit? Calgary Humane Society hosts adoption event
The Calgary Humane Society is looking for new homes for a bunch of bunnies as part of its rabbit adoption event.
The shelter is one of only a few in Alberta that accept domestic rabbits that need rehoming.
On Thursday, officials with the humane society said it has no more room for rabbits, prompting them to launch the adoption event.
For the rest of the month, the adoption fee for rabbits from the Calgary Humane Society will be a minimum of $20 (as opposed to the usual $50), and each furry friend will come with a rabbit starter kit (while supplies last) including hay, litter box, pellets and toys.
"Our goal is to rehome as many bunnies as we can to free up shelter space and the pressure put on our staff and the animals," said spokesperson Anna-Lee Rieb in a news release.
"The shelter can be a stressful place for our furry friends so getting them adopted as soon as possible is always our priority."
The humane society will make adoption counsellors available to teach new owners about proper rabbit husbandry and care.
"We are hoping anyone interested in adopting one of our bunnies will make an adoption appointment before the end of the month and help to provide a safe home for our animals," Rieb said.
