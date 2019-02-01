Calgary and southern Alberta have experienced a relatively warm winter so far but an arctic air mass moved in overnight and temperatures are expected to tumble into the minus 20s this weekend.

A snowfall warning has been issued for the mountain parks and parts of central and northern Alberta.

Environment Canada says a slow moving system will bring heavy snow to some areas and total accumulation could be between 15 and 40 cm, depending on the region.

People are being advised to postpone unnecessary travel in those areas until conditions improve.

CTV Calgary Meteorologist Kevin Stanfield says Calgary will see some snow over the next few days but that it likely won’t amount to more than 5 cm.

CTV Calgary five-day forecast:

Friday: Mainly cloudy, flurries, early high -8, falling to -15

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, flurries, high -15

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, flurries, high -23

Monday: Flurries, high -24

Tuesday: Sunny, high -16

The cold weather increases the risk of frostbite and hypothermia for people who are exposed to the conditions for more than a few minutes or who work outside.

First responders say people should wear extra layers and limit their time outside to reduce the risks.

The AMA is also advising motorists to plug in their vehicles if they park outside and says that it typically sees a 40 per cent increase in service for dead batteries in the extreme cold.

Roads in and around the city are snow covered and there are some slippery sections on area highways.

City crews are out plowing, salting and sanding priority routes.

Light snow is falling and ice fog is blanketing the city. Crews are currently plowing, salting and sanding high priority roads. Leave extra time for your commute and drive for winter conditions. — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) February 1, 2019

Motorists are being advised to drive to conditions.

