Arrest made connected to southern Alberta copper theft

RCMP in Alberta have arrested a man wanted on warrants related to a break-in and theft of copper wire.

The theft was reported just after 4 a.m. Wednesday at a large compressor station near the intersection of Highway 22 and Highway 520, west of Claresholm.

Two suspects were spotted running from the station toward a forested area and additional RCMP resources, including a police dog, were deployed.

One of the suspects, 40-year-old Shane Lewis, was arrested a short distance away, however the other suspect managed to get away.

A warrant was issued for Dallan Moser, and on Friday, he was arrested and charged with mischief over $5,000, break-and-enter and theft and possession of stolen property.

Moser was also wanted on two addition warrants for failing to comply with probation.

He was released after a bail hearing with conditions, including a $500 promise to pay and a $1,500 promise to pay.

Moser is scheduled to appear in Fort Macleod provincial court on June 15.