Arrests made in fatal shooting in northwest Calgary

Calgary police say two men have been charged with second-degree murder in a shooting in Capitol Hill last September.

Police were called to a home in the 1700 block of 18 Avenue N.W. on Sept. 9 for reports of a person in medical distress.

The victim, who was suffering from gunshot wounds, died at the scene.

Calgary police later identified him as 33-year-old Jordan Jacques-Vetten.

On Wednesday, police announced Robert Matthews, 25, and an 18-year-old Chestermere man have both been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting.

The second individual cannot be named because he was a youth at the time of the killing.

Police are unaware of any relationship between the accused men and the victim.

They are expected in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.crimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips