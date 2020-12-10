CALGARY -- The creators behind a new outdoor art exhibit along Stephen Ave are hoping their work inspires engagement and change.

Featuring the works of local artist Nicole Wolf and journalist Gavin John, the exhibition presents the viewpoints of several people involved in the July 2020 Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) through art, photography, and written content.

With the support of Arts Commons in Calgary, the pair were able to travel to Seattle to document the unfolding protests.

“Historic events like these protests are often simplified to a point where individuals are lost,” said Gavin John. “We feature about a dozen individuals, their stories and perspectives, and hope that people understand that it’s not as simple as we’d like to think.”

“There’s not necessarily one side that’s right or one side that’s wrong, it’s often far more complicated than we realize,” added John.

Despite the protests taking place in Seattle, Wolf suggested there were far-reaching implications for other North American cities, including Calgary. “There’s a lot of echoes of the unrest in the States coming here,” said Wolf. “Hopefully, this project will inspire people to listen to others, even to those they disagree with.”

“That will allow us to have a connection instead of becoming increasingly polarized.”

The exhibit, entitled “The Fall of CHOP”, is displayed in several black kiosks adjacent to Olympic Plaza, and will be available for viewing until January 2021.