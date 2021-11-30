ASIRT executive director to step down, officials confirm

CALGARY -

Alberta Serious Incident Response Teams (ASIRT) executive director Susan Hughson is stepping down from the role on Friday, the agency has confirmed.

Hughson is set to return to the Alberta Crown Prosecutors Service (ACPS) where she will work in the specialized prosecutions office.

Hughson has been at the helm of ASIRT, which investigates whenever a member of the public is seriously injured or killed while interacting with police, since 2014.