CALGARY -- A man is dead days after being arrested with force by members of the Calgary Police Service during a recent impaired driving investigation.

CPS officials say officers responded to a location on Abalone Place, in the northeast community of Abbeydale, on the night of July 8 following a report from a resident regarding the driver of a truck.

The driver was located and, according to police, he exhibited signs of intoxication that led officers to suspect he was impaired.

Officers used force to arrest the man and, following the takedown, he complained of pain to his ribs prior to the arrival of an EMS crew.

CPS says the man was released from custody on scene and he declined transport to hospital.

Four days later, on July 12, the Medical Examiner's Officer notified police that the man had died after arriving in hospital with chest pain complaints. The date of the man's death has not been released.

An autopsy has yet to be conducted and the nature of the man's death has not been confirmed. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has launched an investigation into the matter.