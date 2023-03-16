Attempted murder charge laid against suspect in Canmore, Alta., police shooting

The man charged in connection with a shootout with RCMP officers near Canmore last month now faces additional charges, including attempted murder.

Austin Desylva, 27, of Canmore, was arrested after allegedly being involved in an exchange of gunfire with a Banff RCMP officer on Feb. 24.

Desylva sustained serious injuries in the confrontation while the officer involved was not hurt.

Following the incident, Desylva was charged with discharge of a firearm with intent and aggravated assault of a peace officer, but police have updated those charges.

They now include:

Attempted murder with a firearm;

Discharging firearm with intent;

Three counts of discharging firearm – recklessness;

Prohibited or restricted firearm: with ammunition;

Possession of weapon obtained by crime;

Firearm or weapon: possession contrary to prohibition order;

Flight from peace officer;

Dangerous operation;

Assaulting peace officer with weapon;

Resisting or obstructing peace officer;

Two counts of failing to comply with a release order; and

Possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Desylva remains in police custody and is expected in court on March 29.