Back on the track: Calgary high school athletes compete in city championships for first time since pandemic

Hundreds of high school athletes met at a track and field championship in Calgary on Saturday, the first such event held in the city since the pandemic. Hundreds of high school athletes met at a track and field championship in Calgary on Saturday, the first such event held in the city since the pandemic.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

FBI records on search for fabled gold raise more questions

A scientific analysis commissioned by the FBI shortly before agents went digging for buried treasure suggested that a huge quantity of gold could be below the surface, according to newly released government documents and photos that deepen the mystery of the 2018 excavation in remote western Pennsylvania.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina