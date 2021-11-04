Back to the mid-teens again in Calgary

CALGARY -

Let's take yesterday, and let's do it again.

One little change: the wind will come predominantly from the southwest, instead of due west. This shouldn't impact our temperature expectations all that much.

Yesterday afternoon's gusts topped forecast model expectations by a fair bit, climbing to 54 km/h before faltering at the dinner hour. That caused a climb to the mid-teens. Today's wind gust models seem to have learned from yesterday's shortfall and are indicating gusts back toward the mid-40s.

Because of our upper ridge climbing from the southwest, we're shaping for the formation of a low in central Alberta by the afternoon, delivering showers and snow showers further north. Freezing rain is also possible up that way. Southern Alberta, meanwhile, will likely continue with a neat little trend that began yesterday:

It's likely Alberta takes the cake again today. Linden also saw the 17 C marker yesterday, with new temperature records for Willow Creek near Jasper, Hendrickson Creek, and Beaverlodge. The latter two are near Grand Prairie.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today:

Partly cloudy, windy again! 40 km/h gusts from the southwest

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: plenty of cloud, low 6 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy, with a slight chance for afternoon showers

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: the clocks "fall back!" Some cloud, low -1 C

Sunday :

Sunny

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -3 C

Monday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -3 C

Time for our pics of the day:

Let's begin with that brilliant sunset, captured by Diane:

Then, Craig in Signature Park sent this photo, shooting straight up from his balcony in the city's southwest:

The Northern Lights put on a brilliant display overnight, and well into this morning, if the light pollution wasn't a factor. Thanks to everyone for sending these by.

You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over!