Back to the mid-teens again in Calgary
Let's take yesterday, and let's do it again.
One little change: the wind will come predominantly from the southwest, instead of due west. This shouldn't impact our temperature expectations all that much.
Yesterday afternoon's gusts topped forecast model expectations by a fair bit, climbing to 54 km/h before faltering at the dinner hour. That caused a climb to the mid-teens. Today's wind gust models seem to have learned from yesterday's shortfall and are indicating gusts back toward the mid-40s.
Because of our upper ridge climbing from the southwest, we're shaping for the formation of a low in central Alberta by the afternoon, delivering showers and snow showers further north. Freezing rain is also possible up that way. Southern Alberta, meanwhile, will likely continue with a neat little trend that began yesterday:
It's likely Alberta takes the cake again today. Linden also saw the 17 C marker yesterday, with new temperature records for Willow Creek near Jasper, Hendrickson Creek, and Beaverlodge. The latter two are near Grand Prairie.
YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:
Today:
- Partly cloudy, windy again! 40 km/h gusts from the southwest
- Daytime high: 15 C
- Evening: plenty of cloud, low 6 C
Friday:
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 12 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 0 C
Saturday:
- Partly cloudy, with a slight chance for afternoon showers
- Daytime high: 6 C
- Evening: the clocks "fall back!" Some cloud, low -1 C
Sunday:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 6 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low -3 C
Monday:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 4 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low -3 C
Time for our pics of the day:
Let's begin with that brilliant sunset, captured by Diane:
Then, Craig in Signature Park sent this photo, shooting straight up from his balcony in the city's southwest:
The Northern Lights put on a brilliant display overnight, and well into this morning, if the light pollution wasn't a factor. Thanks to everyone for sending these by.
You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over!
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Back to the mid-teens again in Calgary
-
-
-
-