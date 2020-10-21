Advertisement
Bad weather, multiple crashes hinder travel on Trans-Canada near Medicine Hat
Published Wednesday, October 21, 2020 3:10PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, October 21, 2020 3:13PM MDT
The province's traffic camera shows extremely poor driving conditions near the city of Medicine Hat Wednesday afternoon. (Supplied/511 Alberta)
CALGARY -- Poor weather is resulting in a dangerous drive near Medicine Hat, Alta. Wednesday afternoon, prompting officials to temporarily close a major highway.
Medicine Hat police issued a bulletin at 2:11 p.m. stating the Trans-Canada Highway between 1 St. S.W. and Redcliff, Alta. is closed in both directions because of hazardous road conditions.
It says officers are attending the scenes of multiple crashes in the area.
Highway crews were called in and the highway has since been reopened, but drivers are urged to take caution.