CALGARY -- Poor weather is resulting in a dangerous drive near Medicine Hat, Alta. Wednesday afternoon, prompting officials to temporarily close a major highway.

Medicine Hat police issued a bulletin at 2:11 p.m. stating the Trans-Canada Highway between 1 St. S.W. and Redcliff, Alta. is closed in both directions because of hazardous road conditions.

It says officers are attending the scenes of multiple crashes in the area.

Highway crews were called in and the highway has since been reopened, but drivers are urged to take caution.