Bail hearing to continue for Alberta man accused of sexually assaulting five women

Richard Mantha is seen in a sketch from his first court appearance on April 12, 2023. The 59-year-old faces charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault and other offences related to attacks on Calgary women. (CTV Calgary/Damien Wood) Richard Mantha is seen in a sketch from his first court appearance on April 12, 2023. The 59-year-old faces charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault and other offences related to attacks on Calgary women. (CTV Calgary/Damien Wood)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina