    Banff mayor says reducing vehicles necessary after town votes no to pedestrian zone

    The closure of Banff Avenue is seen in a photo from the Town of Banff. (X/@Banff_Town) The closure of Banff Avenue is seen in a photo from the Town of Banff. (X/@Banff_Town)
    The mayor of Banff, Alta., says the town plans to find ways to reduce vehicle traffic after residents voted in favour of removing a pedestrian zone in the downtown.

    Corrie DiManno says the vote to reopen Banff Avenue year-round doesn't change the need for more public transportation into the popular tourist destination west of Calgary.

    The town has reported there were 1,328 votes cast against council's decision to have the pedestrian zone every year from the May long weekend to Thanksgiving long weekend.

    It says 1,194 residents voted in favour of the zone.

    DiManno says the pedestrian area caused vehicles to go into some side streets, frustrating residents.

    She says council is to meet on Aug. 26 to accept the results of the vote and crews plan to begin dismantling the zone the next day.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2024.

