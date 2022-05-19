Battle of Alberta starts with a bang as Flames down Oilers 9-6 to open playoff series
Matthew Tkachuk scored a hat trick for the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Edmonton Oilers to open their playoff series.
The NHL's first playoff Battle of Alberta in 31 years compensated for its long absence with an abundance of goals in Game 1.
Blake Coleman scored twice for the Flames. Rasmus Andersson and Andrew Mangiapane each had a goal and two assists.
Elias Lindholm and Brett Ritchie also scored for Calgary while goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 22 shots for the win.
Zach Hyman scored twice for Edmonton. Connor McDavid produced his fourth straight multi-point game in the playoffs with a goal and three assists.
Edmonton's captain leads the league's post-season points race with five goals and 13 assists.
Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists and Kailer Yamamoto and Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers.
Edmonton starter Mike Smith was pulled in the first period after allowing three Calgary goals on 10 shots. Mikko Koskinen made 32 saves in relief.
The winner of the best-of-seven series advances to the Western Conference final.
Game 2 is Friday at the Saddledome before the series heads to Edmonton for Sunday's Game 3 and Tuesday's Game 4.
Teams that take a 1-0 lead in a best-of-seven series hold a series record of 503-232 (.684), according to NHL statisticians.
In a matchup of potent offences, the question ahead of the series was which team could keep the puck on its sticks and spend more time in the offensive zone.
Calgary dominated that department early. The Flames scored twice in a 25-second span in the first minute and led 3-0 by 6:05 when Smith was replaced by Koskinen.
Calgary's two goals in the opening 51 seconds was the fastest two goals to start an NHL playoff game, and electrified a sea of red dotted with Oiler orange and blue at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
The Oilers would not go quietly, however.
The Flames had survived a goaltender-dominated, grinding series with the Dallas Stars in the first round.
Wednesday's Game 1 was, by contrast, an open-ice track meet of mediocre goaltending. The Flames held a 40-18 edge in shots after two periods, but led 6-5 heading into the third.
Edmonton's Yamamoto briefly tied the game at 1:28 putting McDavid's rebound over Markstrom's outstretched pad.
Andersson regained the lead for Calgary at 2:57. Mangiapane from behind the net fed the all-alone defenceman whose wrist shot beat Koskinen's glove.
Tkachuk gave the Flames a two-goal lead at 8:55 with his second of the night. He snared a Draisaitl turnover at the blue line and beat Koskinen five-hole on a breakaway.
Tkachuk scored into an empty net to complete his hat trick. Hats rained down onto the Saddledome ice and chants of "we want 10" goals soon followed.
Draisaitl pulled the visitors within a goal at 19:21 of the second period when he beat Markstrom far side on an odd-man rush with McDavid.
Hyman scored at 9:38 and 14:06 of the second period. He circled out from behind the net and whipped the puck by Markstrom's glove for his second.
Hyman skated the puck into Calgary's end, stopped and got a shot away between defenceman Michael Stone's legs that deflected off Markstrom and into the top corner for his first.
Tkachuk batted in a rebound for a power-play goal at 8:24 after Bouchard converted a McDavid pass at 7:10. McDavid spun off of Dillon Dube to get a cross-ice pass away to Bouchard.
Zack Kassian's roughing penalty after Bouchard's goal gave Calgary the man-advantage for Tkachuk's goal.
Coleman struck 45 seconds into the second period and again at 6:10 for a 5-1 Flames lead.
He redirected a Noah Hanifin shot for his second goal and put a rebound over a prone Koskinen during a scramble around the crease for his first.
McDavid glided in front of the net and patiently waited for Markstrom to commit before tucking the puck between the goalie's pads at 7:41 of the first period.
Ritchie scored his first career playoff goal at 6:05. He knocked Edmonton's Evander Kane off the puck at the Oilers' blue line, reached to collect the loose puck and got a shot away under Smith's arm.
From behind the net, Backlund dished to an undefended Mangiapane in the slot for the latter to beat Smith from close range 51 seconds after opening puck drop.
Lindholm converted Calgary's first shot of the game into a goal 26 seconds after opening faceoff. He settled a bouncing puck off a cross-ice dish from Rasmus Andersson and swept it far side over Smith's glove.
The Flames were minus top shutdown defenceman Chris Tanev a second straight playoff game. He was injured in Game 6 of Calgary's first-round series against Dallas.
Tanev skated in both Tuesday's practice and in Wednesday's morning skate, but did not dress for Game 1.
Notes: With his 94th career playoff win as a head coach, Darryl Sutter joined Pat Quinn ranked No. 6 all-time . . . With three assists in Game 1, Johnny Gaudreau joined Jarome Iginla and Martin Gelinas (2004) among Flames to carry a six-game point streak in the playoffs . . . McDavid was the first Oiler to score a goal in four straight post-season games since Michael Peca and Shawn Horcoff in 2006 . . . The Red Lot fan zone adjacent to the Saddledome was closed Wednesday because of high winds . . . Game 1 was the highest scoring playoff game involving Calgary and Edmonton surpassing the previous high of 12 goals scored in Game 3 of the 1983 Smythe Division final.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2022.
BREAKING | Jason Kenney steps down after 51.4 per cent approval in leadership review
Jason Kenney quit as leader of his party, and premier of Alberta, Wednesday night after receiving a slight majority of support in his United Conservative Party leadership review.
Poilievre faces backlash for comments on Jordan Peterson podcast
Some are calling attention to a comment about 'Anglo-Saxon words' that Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre made while appearing as a guest on controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson’s podcast. The term has been used by those on the far-right to differentiate white people from immigrants and people of colour.
Ed Fast out as Tory finance critic after criticizing leadership candidate Poilievre
Ed Fast is no longer the Conservative finance critic, interim party leader Candice Bergen says. Bergen said in a statement late Wednesday that Fast informed her he will be 'stepping away from his duties.'
Trudeau says Ottawa watching Quebec's proposed changes to language law 'carefully'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is watching 'carefully' how Quebec's Bill 96 is playing out provincially and respects the freedom of members of Parliament to protest it.
Four things Canadians can do to save money on their groceries during inflation
With Statistics Canada reporting a 9.7 per cent increase in food costs over the last year, Canadians are being pushed to find ways to pinch pennies at the grocery stores. Here are some ways to save.
'Suffer in silence:' Experts worry of fallout from public reaction to Amber Heard's testimony
As Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard stretches into its fifth week, experts say public reaction to Heard's testimony sends a perilous reminder that despite the 'MeToo' movement, the credibility of alleged victims of abuse can be fragile.
Crown wants Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich returned to jail to await trial
Crown prosecutors want Ottawa protest organizer Tamara Lich sent back to jail to await trial, claiming she breached her bail conditions by agreeing to participate in an event next month where she will receive a 'Freedom Award.'
Tk'emlups te Secwepemc prepare to mark one year since confirmation of evidence of unmarked graves
It has been almost exactly one year since the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc confirmed evidence of what elders and residential school survivors had been saying for years about missing children being buried on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
-
